According to Daily Mail via LancsLive, Manchester United are interested in signing Antoine Griezmann from Barcelona this summer. The Red Devils will have to match the Blaugrana's £108 million valuation of Griezmann if they want to bring him to Old Trafford this summer.

Griezmann endured a difficult first season at Barcelona after his €120 million move from Atletico Madrid last summer. The 29-year-old was signed to create a new attack-threesome in Barcelona with Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez and was meant to be the ideal replacement for Neymar, who left for Paris Saint-Germain in 2017.

Griezmann has, however, followed the likes of Philippe Coutinho and Ousmane Dembele before him. All three players have cost Barcelona more than €100 million but have failed to replace Neymar.

The Frenchman, much to his frustration, has been made to play out of position at Barcelona. The departure of Lionel Messi, which until last week seemed most likely, was supposed to allow him to usurp Argentine in the No.10 or second striker role. Messi has since been forced to stay at Barcelona due to discrepancies in his release clause.

A move for Griezmann may revitalise his career. The 29-year-old is at the peak of his powers and may run the risk of wasting his golden years at the Camp Nou. A move to Manchester United may be what he needs to rediscover his form and prove his quality.

Manchester United have made clear their ambitions for this summer and the future. They have been in pursuit of Borussia Dortmund forward Jadon Sancho for more than 12 months now. United have thus far been unable to agree a fee for Sancho, having refused to match the Bundesliga outfit's €120 million price tag.

The Red Devils have been linked with a move for Griezmann for years, especially before his move to Barcelona. His reported unhappiness with his role at the Catalan club may entice United to finally make a move for the forward.

However, Barcelona will look to recoup every penny spent on Griezmann, given the financial problems and squad revamp they are going through. The likeliness of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer sanctioning a £108 million move for a 29-year-old, who will undoubtedly demand mammoth wages, seems slim.

Manchester United have expressed their desire to sign young talents who can have a long future at the club. The club are doing everything in their power to make sure they do not repeat the mistakes they made with Alexis Sanchez.

The Red Devils have even introduced a new wage structure at the club to curb their expenses in such tough financial times. Although a Griezmann-Manchester United union may seem mouthwatering to fans and pundits, such a move looks unlikely to materialise this summer.

