Manchester United are reportedly confident of sealing the British record transfer of Jadon Sancho before their Premier League opener, as per reports. The Englishman is widely regarded as Manchester United's priority target for the summer transfer window, and the Red Devils have been locked in negotiations for the forward for over a few weeks.

Borussia Dortmund have made it clear that they are not ready to accept anything lesser than his initial price tag of £108m for their prized asset. With the English campaign just around the corner, it is understood that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men will ramp up their efforts to sign their top target soon.

Manchester United make massive progress in Sancho negotiations

Sancho in action during the round of international fixtures

As per Norwegian journalist Fredrik A N Flitvedt, Manchester United expect to wrap up a deal for the Bundesliga forward in time for the game against Crystal Palace on the 19th of this month.

The Englishman was on national duty with Gareth Southgate's side for the last week or so. Should they complete a deal, it would be their second of the summer so far, after the astute acquisition of Donny van de Beek from AFC Ajax.

Solskjær skal være frustrert over at ting tar tid, men United føler seg stadig tryggere på at de kan komme til enighet med Dortmund om Sancho. United har ambisjoner om at han er klar til Palace-kampen. https://t.co/oKXtpkH3U0 — Fredrik A. Filtvedt (@FAFiltvedt) September 10, 2020

This would come as a massive boost to Manchester United, who could potentially be without Marcus Rashford for the season opener due to an ankle injury. Rashford had to withdraw from England duty to this issue.

Widespread reports on Wednesday claimed that the English record champions made a breakthrough in talks for Sancho. Many outlets, such as the likes of BBC, Sky Sports, and other outlets reported that Manchester United have a full agreement with the Englishman's camp, including personal terms and agent fees.

Italian football insider Fabrizio Romano was the first to report that there is no discrepancy between Manchester United and the Dortmund star's representatives.

Jadon Sancho has an agreement on personal terms with Man United by months. Never had problems, he’d love to join #MUFC. It’s up to the club - €120m to BVB or nothing.



The real story about contract and agents fee, told today on Here we go podcast 🚨🎧 > https://t.co/iAyq3POGUJ https://t.co/vFzy2GC8a5 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 9, 2020

There have been many claims that suggested Manchester United are willing to walk away from the deal altogether should Dortmund not lower their £108m price tag for Sancho.

Elsewhere, German football journalist Christian Falk believes that Sancho might have to apply pressure on his current club in order to accelerate the transfer. Confirming the 20-year-old's interest in a move to Old Trafford, Falk explained;

"It's important for United fans to know that he [Jadon Sancho] still wants to go to Manchester United. [Borussia] Dortmund knows there is quite a promise, if a club bring the price and pay the €120million he can leave."

He added,

"He's already agreed to [Manchester] United so there are not any other clubs in for him."

Borussia Dortmund are also set to kick off their Bundesliga campaign on the same date as United, and it remains to be seen if Sancho dons a black and yellow shirt or a red one on 19th September.

