According to Mohamed Bouhafzi of RMC Sport, Monaco have rejected a bid believed to be in the region of €25 million from Manchester United for defender Benoit Badiashille. The youngster is highly-rated and is also being chased by Bayer Leverkusen, with the Bundesliga giants expected to make an offer for him shortly.

Badiashile is already an established member of the first team at Monaco and made 20 appearances in all competitions for the principality outfit last season.

The Ligue 1 outfit swiftly rejected Manchester United's offer and are unwilling to part with their prized asset this summer, with manager Niko Kovac desperate to keep hold of his star man.

⚪️🔴 AS #Monaco have rejected a €25m offer from Manchester #United for defender Benoît #Badiashile - Niko Kovac has told his board that he wants to keep the Frenchman & that they should reject all bids for him — Mohamed Bouhafsi (@mohamedbouhafsi) August 26, 2020

The Red Devils are yet to sign a first-team player this summer and have also been frustrated in their efforts to sign Jadon Sancho, as Borussia Dortmund have thus far refused to budge on their £108 million valuation of the player.

The likes of Jack Grealish and Gabriel Magalhaes have also been linked with moves to Manchester United this summer, with the latter reportedly close to signing for Premier League rivals Arsenal.

Manchester United frustrated in their efforts to sign Badiashile

Badiashile is wanted by Manchester United and Bayer Leverkusen this summer

Monaco are unlikely to sanction Badiashille's sale this summer, meaning Manchester United will have to look elsewhere to reinforce their backline. With Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof at their backline, the Red Devils enjoyed a stunning second half of the season to secure a third-place finish in the Premier League.

However, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is looking to add more quality to his squad, with Manchester United set to compete in the Champions League next season. While the likes of Marcos Rojo, Phil Jones and Chris Smalling are out of favour, Eric Bailly has been unable to shake off his injury troubles, leaving the Red Devils short of quality at the back.

Advertisement

AS Monaco have rejected a €25m bid from Manchester United for Benoît Badiashile.



Monaco source: "Benoît will stay unless Manchester make a Martial-like unrefusable offer for him." https://t.co/wgMyJM5izO — Get French Football News (@GFFN) August 26, 2020

Sources close to Monaco have confirmed that Badiashile will not be sold this summer unless they are blown out of the water with an irresistible bid like the one that they received for Anthony Martial in 2015.

Also Read: Ranking the 5 most realistic destinations for Lionel Messi