Reports: Paris Saint-Germain alert to Luis Suarez situation at Barcelona

With Barcelona head coach Ronald Koeman telling Luis Suarez that he was not in the club's plans to build for the future, French champions Paris Saint-Germain have been alerted to the Uruguayan's transfer situation.

According to Sport, PSG are now monitoring what is an "atypical" situation, given one of the world's top strikers could be available on a free transfer.

According to journalist Gerard Romero of RAC1, Koeman communicated to Suarez on Monday morning that the striker did not feature in his plans to take Barcelona forward.

Romero also said that the immediate next step was to work out an agreement to mutually terminate the striker's contract, so that the two parties are satisfied and can take their next steps.

Sport also said that PSG were keen to sign Suarez two years ago on the advice of Neymar, who had played with Suarez at Barcelona for three seasons between 2014 and 2017, after the Uruguayan moved to the Catalans from Liverpool.

Sport have also mentioned that PSG have not yet made contact with the Uruguayan, and are waiting to see if his contract is terminated by Barcelona, as expected.

Ajax's sporting director Marc Overmars is said to have gotten in touch with the Uruguyan about a possible return to Amsterdan, where his first spell included 111 goals in 159 matches. But it is now almost certain that Suarez will not move back to Ajax.

Paris Saint-Germain eager to sign Luis Suarez from Barcelona

Luis Suarez has been told by Ronald Koeman to leave Barcelona

Advertisement

Neymar's advice to PSG to sign Suarez holds good even now, and was laid bare in the final of the UEFA Champions League, which they lost 1-0 to Bayern Munich.

Even though they were trailing and desperate for a goal late in the game, Thomas Tuchel didn't have the faith in the actual no.9 Mauro Icardi to come on and make a difference.

Even though Suarez had an injury-interrupted season for Barcelona, his returns were still exceptional. The Uruguayan scored 21 goals and provided 11 assists in 36 games, and was the only real Barcelona attacker to take any sort of burden off Lionel Messi's shoulders.

With Antoine Griezmann's future at Barcelona said to be secure, the axe has fallen on Suarez, with Arturo Vidal, Samuel Umtiti, Ivan Rakitic set to follow Suarez through the Camp Nou exit door.