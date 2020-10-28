OK Diario reports that Ligue 1 club Paris Saint-Germain have held talks with Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane over replacing current manager Thomas Tuchel.

The report states that the brass at PSG are unhappy with the unconvincing start that Tuchel has made to the season.

The club lost their first two league fixtures and despite reeling off five wins on the bounce following that, they lost again to Manchester United in their opening group stage fixture in the Champions League.

PSG have reportedly turned to Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane to step in and take them in a new direction. Zidane, a World Cup winner with France, is revered in his home country and is has been reported that PSG would give him a free rein with transfers should he accept the job.

The Ligue 1 club is also hoping that Zidane's presence would persuade Kylian Mbappe to stay and not actively seek his dream move to Real Madrid. Zidane, while flattered by the approach, reportedly told the PSG management that he is very happy at Real Madrid for the time being.

Zinedine Zidane under pressure at Real Madrid

Despite masterminding the 3-1 win against arch-rivals Barcelona over the weekend, Real Madrid have had an inconsistent start to the season under Zidane.

However, the Frenchman is of the mind that the club and his players are in full support of him despite their poor start to the season.

"Yes, [I feel the support from] all of them"

“Ultimately, I've won many things with these players; they have made me win a lot of things.

“I will be with these players to the death. They are the ones who fight and run.

"I can see the support, yes, but for now, what's important for us is to change the mindset. Games are coming for us to change things. Football is beautiful for that. When things get worse, you have to bring out your character and quality."

Zidane was also philosophical when asked if he was feeling the fan expectations and pressure, given that Real Madrid haven't had the best of starts to the season. The 2-2 draw against Borussia Monchengladbach only served to further highlight the situation.

"That's what is said. Nothing at all has changed. It was the same last year, the same in my first period. It doesn't change.

"What I have to do is my job, give 100 per cent as always and, to the rest, nothing. We look at the games. We started badly in the sense that, when they scored, it was tough for us to lift our heads.

"That's football. There are high and low moments and you have to accept them. You have to forget what happened the other day," he said.