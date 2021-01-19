Reports: Real Madrid agree deal with Bayern Munich's David Alaba

Bayern Munich star David Alaba will reportedly join Real Madrid in the summer as a free agent after supposedly having agreed a pre-contract agreement with Los Blancos. The deal is expected to be signed as soon as the versatile player completes his medical. Alaba is believed to have rejected multiple contract extension offers from Bayern Munich and is set to fulfil his dream of playing for Real Madrid.

As per the latest reports from The Guardian, David Alaba is set to end a glittering 12-year run with Bayern Munich after the ongoing season. He has reportedly reached a pre-contract agreement with Real Madrid which will see him earn €230,000 (£204,000) per week. The contract is understood to be a long-term (four years) one, and the reliable and well-renowned Italian journalist, Fabrizio Romano, has confirmed the same.

David Alaba’s dream was always to play for Real Madrid. The pre-contract is ‘almost ready’ and agreed since the first days of January, when Real were leading the race. #LFC and #PSG made their bid in December. ⚪️



He’ll join Real as a free agent.



David Alaba joined Bayern Munich's academy in 2008 and was soon promoted to the first team. He made his senior debut in February 2010, becoming the club's youngest-ever player to feature in a competitive match at the age of 17 years, seven months and eight days. Since the 2011-12 season, the 28-year-old has been an indispensable part of the German giants. Despite primarily being a defender, he has played in midfield as well as on the wings.

At 28 years old with an expiring contract, Alaba has featured most often as a left-sided centre back of late but his positional versatility is well-documented.



Over the course of his time at Bayern Munich, the Austrian has made 408 appearances in all competitions, winning 22 major trophies, including nine Bundesliga titles and two UEFA Champions League honors. Alaba has won two trebles with Bayern Munich (2012-13 and 2019-20) - a feat very few players have ever achieved.

Notably, Alaba had previously rejected multiple offers from Bayern Munich to stay at the club, despite the most recent one said to be worth €230,000 (£200,000) per week. Several recent reports had also linked Alaba with other elite European clubs including Liverpool, Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United. However, the player's life-long dream of playing for Real Madrid has helped Los Blancos win the race for his signature.

Real Madrid's deal with Alaba not linked to captain Sergio Ramos' future

Sergio Ramos is yet to sign a contract extension at Real Madrid

Real Madrid are yet to tie their captain, Sergio Ramos, down to a new deal, with his current contract expiring in the summer as well. The 34-year-old and the Spanish champions have reportedly reached an impasse in negotiations over a new contract, which could see the defender leave for free.

While many would expect Alaba to replace Ramos in Madrid's defence, the aforementioned reports claims that the deal to bring in the Austrian has nothing to do with the Spaniard. Real Madrid continue to negotiate with Ramos in the hopes of convincing him to stay.