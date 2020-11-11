Reports: Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos could join David Beckham's Inter Miami

The future of Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos has been subject to intense speculation and now latest reports from AS state that the 34-year-old veteran centre-back could join forces with David Beckham at his MLS side, Inter Miami.

With the defender's contract running out in June 2021, Real Madrid could lose their talismanic captain on a free transfer next summer. European powerhouses like Juventus, Inter Milan and PSG have also been credited with an interest in Sergio Ramos.

With no signs of a new contract being agreed at the moment, Inter Miami are trying to tempt the Real Madrid captain to play his next professional season in MLS.

⚪️ Real Madrid have scored 101 Champions League goals under Zinédine Zidane...



👀 Goal number 1⃣0⃣0⃣ was scored by Sergio Ramos ⚽️#UCL | @SergioRamos | @realmadriden pic.twitter.com/CuXHwHRvEu — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) November 10, 2020

Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos could join the likes of Blaise Matuidi and Higuain at Inter Miami

Real Madrid v FC Internazionale: Group B - UEFA Champions League

David Beckham has already been successful in attracting some big names to his club. The likes of Blaise Matuidi and Gonzalo Higuain have made the move to Inter Miami this year.

If David Beckham convinces the Real Madrid captain to join his side, it would represent a major coup for both Inter Miami and the MLS as Sergio Ramos is undoubtedly one of the best defenders of all time.

A big match player who has always delivered at crucial times for Real Madrid, Sergio Ramos has continued to put in good performances this season for both club and country.

According to the same report in AS, Sergio Ramos could be tempted to move to Miami as he is good friends with David Beckham and also singers Marc Anthony and Alejandro Sanz who are put up in Miami.

🗣️ Zinedine Zidane:

"Everyone can have their own opinion. For me, Sergio Ramos is the best defender in history. What's he's done. What he's accomplished. For me, he is."



[Pre-Valencia game press #rmalive] pic.twitter.com/x3UDdf2ydo — Allu 🦈 (@GreatWhite_9) November 7, 2020

However, Sergio Ramos is still performing at a very high level for Spain and Real Madrid and probably still has 2-3 seasons left at the top level. With high profile players usually going to MLS to wind up their careers, it will be interesting to see if Sergio Ramos does indeed choose to leave Real Madrid and join Inter Miami in 2021.

David Beckham has already shown that he has the pulling power and capability to sign big name players and if his side does pull off this coup next year, they will be confident of challenging for top honours with a potential line up consisting of Sergio Ramos, Blaise Matuidi and Gonzalo Higuain.

