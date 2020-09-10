Real Madrid have contacted Riyad Mahrez's entourage ahead of a potential transfer, according to Sportwitness. The right-winger could potentially replace Gareth Bale at the Spanish capital.

The Algerian scored 11 goals and contributed 9 assists in 33 appearances in the League last season, only 21 of them being starts. Pep Guardiola tends to alternate the 29-year-old with Portuguese winger Bernardo Silva.

Riyad Mahrez | Claims from France of Real Madrid interest and contact, seems to be coming from player's camp.https://t.co/RPpaUHuGSz #rmcf #mcfc — Sport Witness (@Sport_Witness) September 10, 2020

Real Madrid keen on Manchester City winger Riyad Mahrez

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane is interested in bringing winger Riyad Mahrez to Spain. Zidane has preferred using Brazilian winger Rodrygo on the right-wing, with the club intent on offloading Gareth Bale due to his substantial wages.

Despite winning the La Liga title ahead of rivals Barcelona, Madrid struggled to find a consistent source for goals last season. Their second top scorer last season after Karim Benzema was Sergio Ramos.

Riyad Mahrez of Manchester City controls the ball.

However, it is unclear whether Manchester City will be willing to let the winger move away from the Premier League side. Pep Guardiola admitted in December that the former Leicester man has taken his game to 'another level'.

"Sometimes he didn't play as I decided to go with Bernardo but all the times he played, he played at a different level, honestly. He’s always a guy who creates something in the box. He’s an incredible talent. He has played more minutes than last year and understands much better," Guardiola said.

Manchester City have already completed the signing of Ferran Torres from Valencia, who played predominantly as a right-winger in the La Liga. With Bernardo Silva also in the ranks, Mahrez has ready-made replacements in the squad if he does leave City.

Advertisement

There is no reason to sell for the Manchester side unless they get a substantial bid close to the £60 million they paid Leicester. The Premier League winner has 3 years left on his contract with the Manchester club.

Three Premier League players have tested positive for Covid-19 with Man City stars Aymeric Laporte and Riyad Mahrez confirmed as having the virus.



The identity of the third player is unknown... pic.twitter.com/lr5n214hNN — Goal India (@Goal_India) September 8, 2020

Real Madrid have sold a few players during the current window including Achraf Hakimi, Óscar Rodríguez, James Rodríguez, and Mariano Diaz. Zidane could certainly re-invest some of the money received from player sales in an experienced head such as Mahrez.