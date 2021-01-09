Reports: Real Madrid interested in signing Gremio winger Pepe

According to Defensa Central, Real Madrid are interested in signing Gremio ace Eduardo Gabriel Aquino Cossa, popularly known as Pepe.

Over the years, Real Madrid have built a reputation for signing some of the brightest Brazilian starlets. Ronaldo, Roberto Carlos and Kaka are prime examples of Brazilians who conquered Europe with Los Blancos.

Following recent success with the likes of Vinicius Junior, Rodrygo Goes and Reinier Jesus, Real Madrid have returned to the Brazilian league in search of reinforcements and have identified Pepe as a potential signing.

Spanish news outlet Defensa Sport claim that Real Madrid have been keeping close tabs on the progress of the Brazilian forward and could now move for him.

The report also suggests that Real Madrid chief scout Juni Calafat is the man behind the interest in the 23-year-old.

Calafat is believed to be the one who convinced Real Madrid president Florentino Perez to make moves for the Brazilian trio of Vinicius Junior, Rodrygo and Reiner. Pepe now appears to be next in line.

Real Madrid to face competition from FC Porto and Sevilla for Pepe's signature

Pepe has made over 100 appearances for Gremio, scoring 24 goals

Pepe has grown into one of the finest attackers in the Brazilian Serie A since joining Gremio as a teenager in 2016.

Capable of playing on either flank, he has made over 100 appearances for the Brazilian outfit, scoring 24 goals and setting up 13 assists for his teammates.

Advertisement

Pepe had a sensational 2019-20 season, where he finished with 12 goals and eight assists in 40 appearances across all competitions for the Rei de Copas.

The winger is yet to make his senior debut for Brazil, but he has represented the Brazil U-23 team on six occasions since his first call-up in January.

Pepe’s dribbling abilities and finishing touch have caught the eyes of several European clubs, with FC Porto and Sevilla also rumored to be interested in his services.

Real Madrid is in the market for a forward after seeing a number of attackers exit the club, including Gareth Bale and James Rodriguez.

Lucas Vazquez has reportedly turned down Real Madrid’s latest contract offer, and Los Blancos could fancy adding a player of Pepe’s calibre to their ranks.

Real Madrid might, however, need to break the bank to lure Pepe from the Arena do Gremio as the forward is signed with Gremio until December 2024.