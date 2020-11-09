Reports: Real Madrid offered Bayern Munich defender David Alaba

Bayern Munich's Austrian defender David Alaba has been offered to Real Madrid recently, with his representatives looking to tie up his future one way or another.

Alaba's contract with the German and European champions expires at the end of the 2020-21 season. Despite months of talks with Bayern Munich, Alaba has not reached an agreement with them, and it is now being reported that the club have withdrawn their offer.

Marca are now reporting that Alaba has been offered to Real Madrid, but that the club are yet to make a decision on whether to pursue a deal.

Marca also reported that Edinson Cavani was offered to the Spanish giants in the recently-concluded transfer window, with the Uruguayan being keen on making the move to the Spanish capital.

Real Madrid made no signings in the transfer window, and are dealing with financial losses caused due to the impact and aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Alaba's camp is reported to be demanding a yearly salary in the region of €20 million. He has been offered to Real Madrid now, with his agent Pini Zahavi saying the higher wages would be offset by the Spanish champions not having to pay a transfer fee to sign the Austrian.

Real Madrid face competition in race to sign David Alaba

David Alaba's contract standoff with Bayern Munich has lasted months now

Marca are also reporting that any potential move for Alaba would only be made in the summer, with Real Madrid not having any plans or the budget to make a signing in January.

Advertisement

However, Alaba is also likely to see out his contract at Bayern Munich, instead of wanting to make a move midway through the season.

Last week, it emerged that Liverpool, Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus would also be interested in sign David Alaba from Bayern Munich, according to AS.

According to a report from Football Insider, the Reds were told that Alaba would be available for a move in January for around £30million.

Alaba's versatility would be a boon for any club that he joins. The Austrian can play as a left-back, centre-back or even in central midfield.

For Real Madrid, adding Alaba to their squad would mean adding more options to a defensive line that has looked vulnerable at times this season.

Whenever Real Madrid have missed Sergio Ramos, they have not defended well, and conceded plenty of soft goals, with Raphael Varane not being able to take on the mantle of leadership.