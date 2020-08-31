Reports: Real Madrid star James Rodriguez set for medical with Premier League side

Real Madrid star James Rodriguez is finally leaving the Santiago Bernabeu as he prepares to undergo a medical at Everton, according to Marca. The report suggests that the player has been pushed towards the exit door as he does not fit into Zinedine Zidane's plans at Real Madrid.

The 29-year-old had struggled for game time in the 2019/20 season after returning from a 2-year loan spell at Bayern Munich. The Colombian international is set to have a medical at Everton later this week ahead of a transfer worth €25-€30 million.

An agreement between Everton and Real Madrid over the transfer of James Rodriguez could be less than 48 hours away. — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) August 31, 2020

James Rodriguez set to finally leave Real Madrid and join Everton permanently

Carlo Ancelotti and James Rodriguez are set for another reunion

James Rodriguez was a 'Galactico' signing and after impressing in his initial days, he fell out favour pretty soon. Zinedine Zidane was never a fan of him and had sent him out on a 2-year loan spell to Bayern Munich.

Incidentally, if the move does materialize, this will be the third club at which James Rodriguez will have played under Carlo Ancelotti as he has already worked under the Italian at Real Madrid and at Bayern Munich during his 2-year loan spell. In fact, it was Ancelotti who first signed him at Real Madrid.

James Rodriguez currently earns £200,000 per week and is starved of game time at the Santiago Bernabeu. He has been deemed surplus to requirements by Zinedine Zidane and was always expected to be offloaded this transfer window.

Rodriguez only made 14 appearances in the 2019/20 season. The transfer to Everton comes as a bit of a surprise particularly after Carlo Ancelotti had played down the prospect of any move being made for the 29-year-old.

Ancelotti had said,

"James Rodriguez? I like, I like a lot as a player,"

"When I left Madrid, James Rodriguez followed me to Munich. He came to play.

"But he followed me as a rumour to Napoli and now he is following me here to Everton as a rumour.

"I have to be honest, I like him a lot. But he is a Real Madrid player. I think he will still be a Real Madrid player."

The 2014 World Cup Golden Boot winner has only one year remaining in his Real Madrid contract and as such, this transfer window offered the Blancos their last chance to cash in on him.

Meanwhile, Everton have been making some big moves and they have already agreed a deal with Napoli for midfielder Allan. They are looking to bolster their midfield and are also in talks to sign Abdoulaye Doucoure from Watford.

Allan to Everton, here we go! Total agreement reached with Napoli for €25M + add ons. Medicals scheduled and personal terms agreed. Talks on for James Rodriguez. 🔵 @SkySport #EFC #Everton — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 29, 2020

James Rodriguez is reportedly going to sign a 3 year deal at Everton.