Reports: Tottenham Hotspur offer Chelsea's Willian lucrative contract

  • Willian's contract at Chelsea expires at the end of the season, and Tottenham Hotspur have offered him big wages.
  • The winger has been excellent for Chelsea since the restart of the Premier League.
Sripad
SENIOR ANALYST
Rumors
Modified 11 Jul 2020, 18:31 IST
Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester United - Premier League
Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester United - Premier League

Willian is in the final stage of his contract at Chelsea and will be a free agent once the season is done. The winger is a target for Tottenham and Arsenal as per various reports, and Spurs are keen on getting him soon.

Jose Mourinho's side have offered Willian a lucrative deal to join them once his Chelsea contract is done, as per Football Insider. The winger is set to be offered a £250k a week deal and a huge signing-on bonus as per the report.

Willian's contract situation at Chelsea

Willian has made it clear that his contract situation at Chelsea is a difficult one. The Brazilian wants a 3-year deal but the club have only offered him a 2-year contract. Both sides are not willing to compromise and things have not changed one bit.

"I think it will be very difficult for me to renew because Chelsea offered me two years. I asked for three and it ended there. We didn’t talk anymore. We didn’t negotiate anymore."

Frank Lampard shared his thoughts on the contract situation as well and said that he hopes the Brazilian stays at the club. The manager has been using him in every single match since the restart and Willian has performed exceptionally as well. The manager said:

I haven’t given up hope on it. The club is still in discussions with him. We want him to stay at the club. But I also appreciate the fact that this contract for Willian is a big deal for him because of his age and where he’s at. I’ve been there before myself and I respect that.
"But the way he’s playing at the minute shows his worth to the squad and the group and it’s something that I hope we can get to. Whatever way with Willian he’s been a great servant to the club and if we can get it I will be happy. If not I will certainly wish him well because I’ve got a lot of time for him as a player. In the short-term we can see what he’s doing for us. It’s ongoing."
Published 11 Jul 2020, 18:31 IST
Premier League 2019-20 Chelsea Tottenham Hotspur Willian Borges da Silva Chelsea Transfer News Tottenham Hotspur Transfer News
