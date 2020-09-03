Premier League club Tottenham Hotspur have enquired about the possibility of re-signing Christian Eriksen from Inter Milan, as per reports in Italy.

The Dane spent seven years in North London and played a pivotal role in Tottenham Hotspur's notable rise over the last few years. He ended his association with the club in the winter window of 2020 with just six months left on his deal at the time.

Despite the rumoured interest from Real Madrid and Manchester United, Eriksen ultimately joined Inter Milan for a fee of €27m. However, it has been anything but plain sailing so far for the 28-year-old. Eriksen managed just eight starts and a further nine substitute appearances, scoring only one goal and setting up a further two.

1 - Since his Premier League debut on 14/09/2013, Cristian Eriksen has assisted the most goals (62), created the most chances (570) and scored the most goals from outside the box (23) & from direct free-kicks (8) in the competition. Arrivederci? pic.twitter.com/BbQslqQK7j — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 13, 2020

Now, amidst reports of uncertainty over Eriksen's future, Italian football journalist Fabrizio Romano revealed that Tottenham Hotspur enquired about his availability in the ongoing window. Speaking to the Last Word on Spurs podcast, Romano explained;

"Two weeks ago, one of my sources told me Tottenham [Hotspur] were asking to take Christian Eriksen back."

However, the Italian also went on to confirm Inter's stance on a potential deal, ensuring that the Nerazzurri are not interested to part ways with the Danish star. Romano continued,

"Immediately after, like two hours after, I spoke with Inter and they told me there is no chance to see Christian Eriksen back at Tottenham. So, this isn’t a possibility."

Ex-Tottenham Hotspur star Eriksen's future up in the air

Inter Milan star Christian Eriksen

After a somewhat underwhelming half a season in Serie A, the former Tottenham Hotspur star is said to be unsettled over his future. Reports in March claimed that Eriksen 'started to have doubts about whether he took the right decision and should have gone to Real Madrid,' as per El Desmarque (via Sport Witness).

The Dane himself has remained tight-lipped on his future, and hopes to continue working alongside his Inter teammates ahead of the upcoming campaign.

23 - Christian Eriksen has scored the most goals from outside the box (23) and most direct free-kicks goals (8) since his Premier League debut in September 2013. Specialist. pic.twitter.com/BuLKFzQdoy — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 28, 2019

Speaking to DR Sporten (via Football Italia) on what the future holds for him, Eriksen expressed;

"I had a few days off, but now I’m with the national team and I still haven’t had any information on what the club will do when I return. I certainly hope to return and that everyone starts from scratch, then we’ll have to see what the coach [Antonio Conte] really thinks."

It remains to be seen where Eriksen will play his football in the 2020/21 campaign, but as things stand, it appears that a fresh start at Inter is on the cards for the former Tottenham Hotspur man.

