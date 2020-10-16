Tottenham Hotspur sign centre-back Joe Rodon from Swansea

Tottenham Hotspur have swooped in on the final day of the domestic transfer window to sign centre-back Joe Rodon from Swansea City.

The Welsh defender has joined Tottenham Hotspur in a deal that will cost £11m initially, with a possible £4m in bonuses through the course of his tenure at Spurs.

Rodon has put pen to paper on a four-year contract at Tottenham Hotspur, and will take the spot in the squad that has been vacated by Jan Vertonghen.

The Belgian finished his long stint at Spurs at the end of last season, and has since joined Benfica, leaving Mourinho desperate to add another centre-back to his squad.

Rodon will now come into the squad and add to the likes of Toby Alderweireld, Davinson Sanchez and Eric Dier, with even Japhet Tanganga capable of playing at centre-back.

The only downside for Tottenham Hotspur is that Rodon cannot be registered in their squad for the group stages of the UEFA Europa League.

Spurs have been in the running to sign a centre-back all summer, and even had their eyes set on Inter Milan's Milan Skriniar. Eventually, Tottenham Hotspur just didn't have the financial prowess to match what Inter wanted for the Slovakian defender.

Tottenham Hotspur then had ten extra days to do a deal with the domestic window having an extended deadline. That meant that they set their sights on Rodon.

According to The Athletic, Tottenham Hotspur were helped by the fact that they had Trevor Birch on their board. Birch was brought in from Swansea over the summer, and is said to have played an important role in ensuring that they could finalist the transfer.

The Athletic are also reporting that Jose Mourinho is now delighted with the transfer business that his club have done over the course of the window.

Mourinho has even described Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy as a genius.

"It was fantastic, it was more than I was expecting," Mourinho said.

"In my analysis of the team's needs and evolution we were talking about different targets but I never thought we would go so far as we did, especially because of the moment and I can only praise what the board did for the team."

On their part, Swansea have already moved to sign a replacement for Rodon. JOel Latibeaudiere is set to move to South Wales from Manchester City. Latibeaudiere was a starter in the England U17 team that lifted the 2017 FIFA U17 World Cup in India, under the tutelage of current Swansea head coach Steve Cooper.