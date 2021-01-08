Reports: West Ham United interested in Lyon striker Moussa Dembele

According to French news outlet RMC Sport, West Ham United are looking at bringing Olympique Lyon striker Moussa Dembele to the London Stadium.

Sebastien Haller’s £20 million deal to Ajax is all but completed, and his exit would force West Ham United manager David Moyes to dive into the transfer market.

The 57-year-old manager is determined to bolster his attacking ranks, and Moussa Dembele tops the list of potential candidates.

Medicals completed for Sebastien Haller as new Ajax player. He’s leaving West Ham for €25m add ons included and he’s expected to sign his contract in the next few hours. Confirmed here-we-go. 🔴 #WHUFC #transfers https://t.co/GrflzTnnzo — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 7, 2021

Marko Arnautovic has also been linked with a sensational return, while the Hammers could once again try to snap up Bournemouth man, Joshua King.

RMC Sport adds that West Ham United would face a difficult task in their pursuit of Moussa Dembele, as Lyon are not interested in selling the striker or any other player this January.

West Ham United target Moussa Dembele struggling for Lyon this season

Moussa Dembele has scored just one goal in 16 outings for Lyon this season

After spending the first two years of his career with Fulham FC in the English Championship, Moussa Dembele’s fine goal-scoring record earned him a move to Celtic in 2016.

He would go on to stamp his name as one of the finest strikers across Europe, before completing a £19.7 million move to Ligue 1 outfit, Olympique Lyon, in 2018.

Last season, the West Ham United target inspired Lyon to the Champions League semi-finals, scoring a brace in their quarter-final victory over Premier League giants Manchester City.

That would be some signing for the Hammers! ⚒ pic.twitter.com/76vJZAGPwv — Footy Accumulators (@FootyAccums) January 7, 2021

The 24-year-old has struggled to perform for the Ligue 1 side this season, scoring just one goal in 16 outings. He has also seen his game-time drop drastically as he has been handed just six starts by head coach Rudi Garcia.

The Frenchman was terrific during his stint at Celtic, scoring 51 goals in 94 games, helping the Bhoys to two Scottish Premierships, two Scottish Cup titles and two League Cups.

Moussa Dembele is a proven goal scorer and will undoubtedly add spark to the West Ham United attack if signed.