Representatives of Brazil international travel to Europe as they aim to hold talks over €60 million Manchester United transfer: Reports

Ajax forward Antony's representatives have reportedly flown to Europe to hold talks with Manchester United over a move.

The 20-year-old Brazilian winger excelled under Erik ten Hag at Ajax. He made 33 appearances this past season, scoring 12 goals and making 10 assists.

His eye-catching performances drew United's interest prior to Erik ten Hag being appointed in April. The Red Devils appear to have made their interest more concrete.

Goal reports that Antony's intermediaries are already in Europe to discuss and perhaps close a deal. The fee being touted for Manchester United to sign Antony, 22, is €60 million (£51.4 million).

United suffered a setback on June 8 when Portuguese outlet Record (via Express) reported that Liverpool had agreed to an £85.5 million deal to sign Darwin Nunez. The prolific Uruguayan striker was one of Erik ten Hag's transfer targets as he looked to address the lack of attacking options at Old Trafford.

Antony may now be the forward Erik ten Hag looks to bring to the Red Devils this summer looking to ease the goalscoring burden on Cristiano Ronaldo. The legendary forward managed 24 goals in 39 appearances last season. However, he is the only striker option at the club following the departure of Edinson Cavani.

Marcus Rashford to move into a striker's role if Antony joins Manchester United?

Marcus Rashford could be used as a centre-forward

The signing of Antony from Ajax would perhaps have a knock-on effect on Marcus Rashford, who has just endured the worst season of his career thus far.

Plagued by off-the-field issues and unrest under former manager Ralf Rangnick, the English forward stumbled to just five goals in 32 appearances in the 2021-22 season.

When Rashford, 24, broke onto the scene in 2015, he began his senior career as a centre-forward and enjoyed success in the role. He has managed 93 goals in 303 appearances for Manchester United.

The English star could resume the role if Antony joins and is used on the right flank. With Jadon Sancho, 22, predominantly playing as a left-winger, United could field a new-look attack heading into next season that boasts pace, skill and agility.

Rashford has similar traits to Cristiano Ronaldo, 37, in the way he strikes a ball and may flourish while working closely with the Portuguese star. If he can find form once again under Erik ten Hag and work with Ronaldo, it would bode well for Manchester United.

