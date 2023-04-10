Revealed: Lionel Messi's father's discussions with Barcelona president Joan Laporta amid rumours of a potential return

Barcelona president Joan Laporta reportedly did not discuss Lionel Messi’s potential return to Camp Nou in his recent meeting with the superstar’s father Jorge Messi. It is believed that Laporta met Jorge Messi in the last couple of months.

Barcelona vice-president Rafael Yuste recently revealed that the Blaugrana were holding talks with Messi’s camp over a possible return to the club this summer. Coach Xavi has also given the potential transfer his blessing, claiming that Barca is Messi’s home. While many believe that plans to bring Lionel Messi back started taking shape when Laporta met with Jorge Messi, Spanish journalist Sique Rodriguez has claimed that no such discussions happened.

According to Rodriguez, Laporta only told Jorge Messi that the 35-year-old could not leave Europe without a grand tribute at Barcelona. While Laporta did not directly express his desire to sign Messi, the Argentina icon’s camp has been made aware of the Blaugrana’s intentions.

As per Barca Universal, PSG have tabled an extension offer for Messi, which he is yet to accept. Unless that changes, the 35-year-old will leave the club as a free agent in June 2023. Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal have offered a massive €420 million per year deal to have Lionel Messi in their ranks.

Barcelona, meanwhile, are yet to send an official offer to Messi’s entourage as they await a green light from La Liga. They need to reduce their wage bill significantly to adhere to Financial Fair Play (FFP) regulations next year.

It is believed that Barcelona will not be able to offer Messi more than €10 million in wages, but could give him profits from sponsorships, merchandise sales, and ticket sales.

Pep Guardiola reveals what sets Lionel Messi apart from Cristiano Ronaldo and Erling Haaland

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has heaped praise on Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, and Erling Haaland, lauding their quality. However, when asked to choose the most complete player of the lot, he unhesitantly picked the 2022 FIFA World Cup winner.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Pep Guardiola on the comparison of Haaland to Messi and Ronaldo 🗣 Pep Guardiola on the comparison of Haaland to Messi and Ronaldo 🗣 https://t.co/skY4iHv85k

Guardiola claimed that while Haaland and Ronaldo were magnificent goalscorers, Messi was capable of making a difference from anywhere on the pitch. On Sky Sports, Guardiola said:

“In terms of thesis of scoring goals... He's [Haaland] quite similar in terms of Cristiano but Messi is the more complete player. Messi can play wherever while Cristiano and Erling are machines.”

Lionel Messi arguably played his best football under Guardiola at Barcelona. The La Masia graduate played 219 matches under the Spanish tactician, scoring a whopping 211 goals and providing 94 assists.

