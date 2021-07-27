Rio Ferdinand expresses doubt over Manchester United transfer target - Reports

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has expressed his views on his former club's transfer target Raphael Varane. The Real Madrid star is set to complete a transfer to the Red Devils in the coming days after the two clubs agreed on a transfer fee.

Reports have suggested that Manchester United and Real Madrid have agreed on a transfer fee of £41 million for the Frenchman. Varane is set to sign a four-year contract with the Red Devils with an option to extend for a further year.

Manchester United have had a long-standing interest in the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner. After securing the signature of England winger Jadon Sancho, they instantly switched their focus to the Real Madrid star.

Raphael Varane expressed his desire to leave Los Blancos at the end of last season. The 28-year-old rejected a number of contract renewal offers from the club as he is reportedly seeking a new challenge after spending ten years at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been desperate to sign a top-quality centre-back to partner Harry Maguire at the center of defense. The Norwegian lacks faith in the likes of Victor Lindelof, Eric Bailly and Axel Tuanzebe.

United are now set to announce the signing of Varane in the coming days. The club's former defender Rio Ferdinand has backed the Frenchman to succeed at Old Trafford. But he has also voiced his concerns over the defender's ability to adapt to the Premier League.

"On paper it looks a very, very good combination, but he's got to understand the English game is very different. You've got to go to Burnley and places like that," said Rio Ferdinand on his FIVE Youtube channel.

"Sometimes it can be up and at 'em, a different style of football in the Premier League to anything he's played in before. Can he deal with it? They're the questions he's going to get asked."

Man Utd legend Rio Ferdinand thinks Raphael Varane forced through Real Madrid exit with defender set for £40m transfer https://t.co/Uhsw3n1QkP — The Sun - Man Utd (@SunManUtd) July 27, 2021

Manchester United set to become title favorites after announcing the signing of Raphael Varane

Raphael Varane in action for Real Madrid

Manchester United ended the 2020-21 season in second place in the Premier League, twelve points behind Manchester City. The Red Devils showed signs of vast improvement under the management of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer last season. However, fans and pundits were left disappointed with the club's inability to mount a serious challenge for the Premier League title.

🔴 The pairing of @HarryMaguire93 and Raphael Varane could become Manchester United’s strongest partnership since @rioferdy5 and Nemanja Vidic left Old Trafford...



🖊️ @conorkeane21 — The Sportsman (@TheSportsman) July 26, 2021

Manchester United's defensive frailty was a source of concern for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. Raphael Varane's addition is likely to make United one of the favorites to win the Premier League title next season.

Also Read: Fabrizio Romano's Transfer Roundup: Arsenal's plans for midfield, Update on Barcelona's plans for Griezmann and more

Edited by Anantaajith Ra