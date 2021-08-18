Rio Ferdinand urges Manchester United to sign €50M-rated midfielder

Rio Ferdinand has urged Manchester United to sign Saul Niguez this summer. The former Red Devils defender claims the Spaniard is the 'perfect' signing for his former club, and they should jump on the chance of getting him.

Manchester United are reportedly in the market for a midfielder, and Rio Ferdinand believes Saul Niguez is the answer. The Red Devils have signed Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane this summer, and reports suggest Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has requested for a midfielder too.

Paul Pogba's future at the club is still in the balance as he is yet to pen a new deal. The Frenchman has less than a year left on his contract, and Rio Ferdinand wants Saul Niguez signed as a backup. The Manchester United legend said on his YouTube channel FIVE:

“I think if the right player becomes available for the right price, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will go and get him. The problem is – who is out there and who could be a good fit? Saul Niguez would be a perfect fit and his asking price was £160million a couple of years ago, now it’s more like £40-50million.

"In today's game that's a decent price for someone like him who has Champions League experience. I'm a big fan of his. If you can get him in this window, I think you do it."

José Kléberson backs Saul Niguez to Manchester United talks

Former Manchester United midfielder José Kléberson has also urged the Red Devils to get Saul Niguez. The Brazilian claims he is the perfect box-to-box midfielder for the Red Devils.

While speaking with Bet New Jersey, he said:

"I like the speculation around Saul, he's a great player and at 25-years-old he's the right age to come into Manchester United, a big team, big club and play really well. He's a very talented and dynamic player, a bit different to what we have in the Premier League. More stylish and technical with his passing and movement, he understands how to play fast and turn defence into attack. As a box-to-box midfielder, he can fill that role well for Manchester United bringing a level of consistency which is what they really need."

Reports suggest Atletico Madrid want €50 million for Saul Niguez this summer. The midfielder has been linked with Liverpool and Barcelona too, but nothing has materialized.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava