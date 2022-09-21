Robert Lewandowski does not share good relationship with Barcelona star as reports of 'ups and downs' emerge

Robert Lewandowski reportedly does not have a good relationship with Barcelona teammate Memphis Depay. The striker is happy to have got the #9 shirt from the Dutchman but does not feel a connection on the pitch.

El Nacional's top story of the day comes from Barcelona, and they claim there is a rift between Lewandowski and Depay. The Polish striker is reportedly not fond of the Dutchman, who stayed put despite having offers to leave.

Memphis Depay @Memphis

See y’all soon Have a great week Culers!See y’all soon Have a great week Culers! See y’all soon 💙❤️ https://t.co/Mv73aiNKQk

Lewandowski wants to lead the attack, and the report claims the Polish star wants to link up with Pedri, Gavi, Ferran Torres, and Ansu Fati on the pitch. El Nacional adds that the Dutchman was deliberately omitted by the former Bayern Munich star when asked about his favorite teammates lately.

Memphis Depay is determined to do well at Barcelona

Depay has admitted that he had offers to leave Barcelona in the summer but chose to fight for his place at Camp Nou. The Dutchman has not named any clubs but confirmed that he did have offers on his table in the summer.

Speaking to the press (via GBeNeFN), Depay said:

"They were able to get a lot of players. I have weighed my options. Certain clubs came in. I was the top scorer with [Pierre-Emerick] Aubameyang last season. It's not that I didn't show anything. It's not that I just walk away because there are competitors. I like the competition."

"I'm a Barca player and I'm having a good time at the club. The people are nice. I'm just having a good time. You have to accept the choices that the coach makes. That doesn't mean you have to walk away. I like to show that I am better than someone else. I do that at training sessions and then it's up to the trainer who plays."

Juventus were reportedly the side that came the closest to signing Depay in the summer. The Italian side had made a move to sign the forward but the move fell through despite Depay agreeing to a contract termination with Barcelona.

