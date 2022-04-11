Robert Lewandowski snubs PSG and Liverpool as he reaches 3-year agreement with European giants: Reports

Bayern Munich ace Robert Lewandowski has agreed to a three-year deal with Barcelona, according to the latest reports.

Interia Sport journalist Sebastian Staszewski has revealed that the Polish striker has a verbal agreement with the Spanish giants. He also stated that a "multi-million dollar" deal will be signed between the two parties for three years.l

The 33-year-old had also received offers from Paris Saint-Germain, Liverpool and Manchester City, as per the journalist. Real Madrid were also rumored to be interested but Staszewski has mentioned that Los Blancos weren't in the mix.

Lewandowski's future has been the subject of intense speculation of late as the prolific striker had refused to pen a new contract with the Bavarians. His current term ends in June 2023. Although he'd be 35 by then, Bayern were keen to tie their prized asset down to a few more years.

Now, it seems like the former Borussia Dortmund hitman is on his way to starting a new chapter at the Camp Nou after eight glorious years in Bavaria.

Signed from Der BVB on a free transfer in 2014, Lewandowski has gone hell for leather ever since.

In 369 games, he's struck a staggering 364 goals in all competitions, while chipping in with 69 more assists. He has also lifted 18 titles with the German club, including the Champions League in 2020.

PSG considered Lewandowski as replacement for Mbappe; Liverpool also dealt blow

As per Marca, Real Madrid are confident of signing Kylian Mbappe on a free transfer in the summer. Hence, they could've looked at Lewandowski as a replacement for their French ace.

But his reported agreement with Barcelona now throws a spanner in the work. The Parisians will now have to look elsewhere to cement the void that the Frenchman is about to leave.

Liverpool, though armed with the irrepressible Mohamed Salah, reportedly had the Polish striker on their radar as well. The Egyptian also has less than 18 months left on his contract. The Reds were even preparing for a £70 million mega swoop for the Bayern striker, according to Spanish outlet El Nacional.

However, as per Mirror Football, Salah is set to sign a new contract with the Reds.

