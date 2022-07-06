"A huge talent with great fighting spirit" - Robin van Persie delivers verdict on Manchester United new boy Tyrell Malacia

Former Manchester United striker Robin van Persie has heaped praise on the Red Devils' new signing Tyrell Malacia, claiming him to be a huge talent. Malacia, 22, has become Erik ten Hag's first signing as Manchester United manager, joining on a four-year deal with the option for another year.

The Dutch full-back joins from Eredivisie side Feyenoord, of whom Robin van Persie is currently assistant manager. Van Persie became a fan favorite during his time at Old Trafford, having been instrumental in the side's 2013 Premier League success.

The former Red Devils striker has heralded the signing of Malacia and is sure that he'll be a good fit at United, saying on his Twitter account:

"Congrats on this fantastic move (Tyrell Malacia)! 100% deserved, hard work pays off! To all (Manchester United) fans, I'm sure you'll enjoy watching Tyrell represent this great club. A huge talent with great fighting spirit - I'm certain he'll be a good fit."

Malacia impressed for Feyenoord last season, making 50 appearances in all competitions. The 22-year-old has earned plaudits for his recovery pace and his calmness on the ball.

Tyrell Malacia looked up to former Manchester United left-back Patrice Evra

Malacia has earned comparisons to Patrice Evra.

Tyrell Malacia has spoken on his move to Manchester United and is looking to replicate the success Patrice Evra had at the club. The Dutch youngster told the club's official website when asked which former United player he looked up to:

“Yes, Patrice Evra. I love his style. Everything is fast, energetic, everything.”

Pressed on trying to replicate the success the Frenchman had at Old Trafford, Malacia responded:

“Yeah, of course. I want to do even better. I know it’s going to be difficult but I set the bar high for myself. It’s what I want.”

The Dutch left-back then touched on what talent he will be bringing to the Red Devils:

“As a footballer, I am strong in defence. I love to attack. Yeah, I have good drive and never give up. I spoke with the coach [Erik ten Hag] and he gave me some things I have to work on but he says it will come with time."

An incredible feeling to sign for Manchester United 🤩Let's enjoy this moment before it's time to focus on the future

Malacia can expect to give competition to United's predominant first-choice left-back Luke Shaw. The English defender had somewhat of an indifferent season last time out, hampered by injury issues and a lack of form.

Meanwhile, question marks remain over the future of Alex Telles with there reportedly being the possibility the Brazilian left-back will be moved this summer.

