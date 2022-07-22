Rodrigo De Paul at risk of missing World Cup with Argentina due to legal battle with fromer partner Camila Homs - Reports 

Argentina and Atletico Madrid midfielder Rodrigo De Paul could miss the upcoming 2022 World Cup in Qatar due to his ongoing legal battle with former partner Camila Homs.

The duo, who started dating when they were in their teens, have separated after being together for 11 years.

De Paul, one of La Albiceleste’s most important players, has two children with Homs, Francesca (three) and Bautista (one).

Currently locked in a legal tussle over the division of material assets, financial compensation, and the visiting rights of his children, De Paul could end up missing the World Cup.

As per FIFA regulations, a player is deemed ineligible to participate if they have a pending conviction or something similar. Explaining the situation, the president of the Argentine Football Association (AFA) Claudio Tapia said (via Mundo Deportivo):

“To go to Qatar, what you do not have to have is a criminal complaint with a pending conviction, a gender issue or something similar, that is what we understand from what the article of the FIFA Regulations marks.”

Although the 28-year-old’s participation is uncertain at this point, Tapia is confident of seeing the matter get resolved before the start of the tournament. He added:

“I know De Paul well, I know the feeling they have, especially with their children. I think it will work out for the best.”

Argentina cannot afford to be without Rodrigo De Paul at the World Cup

Boasting a perfect blend of youth and experience, Argentina are gearing up to go all the way this year at the Qatar World Cup. To do so, they would need support from their most capable players, with De Paul being one of them.

His driving runs from midfield, ability to hold up the ball, and the intelligence to find space and release balls with the perfect weight make him one of the best.

Buoyed by his abilities, Argentina bagged their first international trophy in 28 years, lifting the 2021 Copa America title at Brazil’s expense. The 28-year-old had supplied an in-perfect assist in the final for Angel Di Maria to score the winning goal.

So far, De Paul has featured in 41 games for Argentina, recording two goals and seven assists.

