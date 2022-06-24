Roma cool interest in Manchester United forward after being ‘put off by the finances’ involved in potential transfer: Reports

AS Roma have reportedly cooled their interest in Manchester United striker Anthony Martial due to the finances involved in the player's transfer.

There has been speculation about Martial's future at Old Trafford. The 26-year-old was sent out on loan to La Liga side Sevilla in January to gain more first-team opportunities.

However, the injury issues that have hampered his development at United would once again take hold during his stint at the Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán Stadium. Martial managed just one goal in 12 appearances for Sevilla. He has returned to United in vital need of first-team minutes with the 2022 FIFA World Cup on the horizon.

According to Teleradiostereo (via InsideFutbol), Roma had explored the possibility of luring the Frenchman to the Italian capital. Roma boss Jose Mourinho previously managed Martial at United when he was the Red Devils' manager.

Daily United @DailyUnited_

Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial just loved playing football together Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial just loved playing football together 🌟 https://t.co/fQfKgn2Bwl

The Frenchman scored 27 goals in 106 appearances under the Portuguese coach. The Serie A giants, though, have been put off by the finances involved in signing the striker.

Martial has two years left to run on his deal with Manchester United and Transfermarkt values the Frenchman at £14.4 million.

The Big Man @_Sankwela Anthony Martial earns more than everyone at Liverpool Anthony Martial earns more than everyone at Liverpool 😭😭

Anthony Martial may be set to stay at Manchester United

Anthony Martial could be part of Erik ten Hag's side.

Manchester United had seemed keen to offload Anthony Martial this summer following his recent disappointing outings. However, the former AS Monaco striker could fall into Erik ten Hag's plans given the lack of interest in his services.

When the French star arrived at Old Trafford in 2015, he was the world's most expensive teenage player, with United having paid Monaco £54 million for his signature. Martial quickly became a fan favorite with an iconic debut goal against fierce rivals Liverpool.

Manchester United @ManUnitedWorld



Martial: “Highlight? It would have to be my debut, my first game, against Liverpool with that incredible feeling & sensation with all the fans & the fact I’d managed to score. It was truly an amazing moment.”

‘OHHHHHHH, YESSSSSSSSSSS!’Martial: “Highlight? It would have to be my debut, my first game, against Liverpool with that incredible feeling & sensation with all the fans & the fact I’d managed to score. It was truly an amazing moment.” #AM9 ‘OHHHHHHH, YESSSSSSSSSSS!’Martial: “Highlight? It would have to be my debut, my first game, against Liverpool with that incredible feeling & sensation with all the fans & the fact I’d managed to score. It was truly an amazing moment.” #AM9 👹🔥⚽️https://t.co/7Vu59jUL3D

Over the years, Martial's role in the United side has diminished and he is on the outside looking in with regard to gaining a starting berth. Cristiano Ronaldo's arrival last summer further jeopardized his place in the squad. The addition of Jadon Sancho has also not helped the Frenchman's cause.

