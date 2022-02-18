Roma identify Manchester United man as ‘leading target’ for summer transfer window: Reports

According to Il Romanista, AS Roma is looking into signing Manchester United’s Eric Bailly in the summer.

Eric Bailly was brought in from Villareal in a £30 million deal in 2016. Since then, the Ivory Coast defender has shown glimpses of his potential but hasn't become a consistent starter for the Red Devils. Eric Bailly has made just six starts for United this season and was linked with a January loan move.

However, the club decided to hold on to the player who is under contract until the summer of 2024. Manchester United is expected to go into the transfer market for defensive reinforcements and is reportedly willing to negotiate for Bailly.

According to reports, AS Roma want to sign the defender on a loan deal, with an option to make the move permanent.

Other clubs such as AC Milan have also been linked with Eric Bailly. However, AS Roma are reportedly determined to bring in a new centre back in the summer and has reportedly made Bailly a priority signing.

Eric Bailly set to leave Manchester United despite defensive struggles

Manchester United will be bracing themselves for an eventful summer. Multiple senior players such as Paul Pogba, Edinson Cavani, Anthony Martial, and Jesse Lingard are expected to leave. The same might be true for Donny Van De Beek and Cristiano Ronaldo.

This is set to place stress on an already under-performing squad, with the club’s hierarchy also actively looking to sell some stars.

Apart from Eric Bailly, Phil Jones is another player the club has struggled to move on.

Manchester United’s Harry Maguire’s recent struggles have brought in a lot of criticism. The club captain has made mistakes regularly, leading to a continuous leakage of goals.

The club will be looking to bring in a defensive replacement once the CDM position has been reinforced, with West Ham United’s Declan Rice expected to be the player to be brought in.

Regardless, Maguire’s big money move has arguably proven to be a failure, with the club expected to bring in at least one defender in the summer.

Eric Bailly was largely expected to fill the role during his initial years. However, his constant struggles with injury combined with his tendency to lose focus means that the club will be selling him despite facing defensive issues themselves.

Fans will be disappointed to be looking at yet another season that is now expected to be spent majorly in transition.

