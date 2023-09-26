Roma willing to offer Chelsea 25-year-old star as part of plan to sign Lukaku permanently: Reports 

AS Roma are reportedly eager to sign Romelu Lukaku permanently from Chelsea and may offer Tammy Abraham in part-exchange for the Belgian striker.

According to Calciomercatoweb, an exchange deal could be in the offing between the Blues and I Giallorossi. Lukaku joined Jose Mourinho's Serie A side in the summer on a season-long loan and doesn't have a future at Stamford Bridge.

Lukaku has made a blistering start to life at the Stadio Olimpico, bagging three goals in four games across competitions. The Belgium international was deemed surplus to requirements by Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino before making the move.

The 30-year-old looks to have already convinced Roma to try and secure a permanent deal. They are weighing up offering Abraham as part of a swap deal and the English striker has history at Stamford Bridge.

Abraham rose through the youth ranks at Chelsea before making his debut in 2016. He bagged 30 goals and 12 assists in 82 games across competitions for the west Londoners.

Roma signed the England international from the Premier League giants in 2021 for £34 million. He has been a hit with the Serie A side, bagging 36 goals and 12 assists in 107 games. The forward is currently sidelined with a cruciate ligament injury and isn't expected back until January.

However, goals have been a problem for Pochettino's side so far this season with summer signing Nicolas Jackson underperforming in front of goal. The Colombian has managed just one goal in seven games across competitions.

Ian Wright reckons Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino could be on the firing line if results don't improve

Mauricio Pochettino is feeling the pressure.

Chelsea have made a disastrous start to the season, losing three of six league games and sitting 14th in the Premier League table. Pochettino's appointment in the summer was viewed by many as an astute one given his recent success at Paris Saint-Germain and Tottenham Hotspur.

However, the Blues have endured the same issues that took hold last season with a poor run of results and a newly-assembled team still adapting. It's a concerning time for the club and Pochettino has a massive task to revitalize his wounded side.

Arsenal legend Ian Wright reckons upcoming games against Fulham (October 2) and Burnley (October 7) will be vital for Pochettino. He thinks the west Londoners need to beat those two sides and if they lose something will have to give (via Metro):

"You look at those [next 10 fixtures], a derby against Fulham and then Burnley, those are must-win games. You would worry for them [if they lose the next two]. You look at Chelsea and you think something is going to have to give soon. I think it’s the next two games. If they don’t do it, you have to start worrying for Pochettino."

It doesn't get any easier for Pochettino following games against Fulham and Burnley. The Blues also face high-flying Arsenal (October 21) and top-four hopefuls Tottenham Hotspur (November 6).