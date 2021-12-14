Roman Abramovich ‘angry’ at Chelsea star for prioritizing money over 'winning' as exit talk surfaces: Reports

Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich is upset with German defender Antonio Rudiger. The Chelsea centre-back is in the final year of his contract with the Blues.

He is reportedly demanding €10 million per year in his new contract, something Chelsea are not ready to agree to. It has created a standby that has grabbed the attention of other clubs.

Rudiger has become one of the best defenders in Europe under the coaching of Thomas Tuchel. His rising stock has come with complications in the form of a contract extension.

The German believes he is worth more and hence unwilling to agree to a lower-wage contract. Other clubs are in the knowledge of the fact that Rudiger's expiring contract next summer will allow them to sign him for free next year.

Non-English clubs can also sign a pre-contract with the Chelsea defender in January itself. Real Madrid are believed to be leading that race.

Rudiger's desire to prioritize money over the success at Chelsea has upset Blues owner Roman Abramovich. He is unhappy with the defender's outlook on the situation.

Chelsea lining up replacements for Antonio Rudiger

A shortage of funds for transfers has not been a problem at Chelsea post the arrival of Roman Abramovich. The Russian oligarch has lavishly spent his fortune at the club, and it has reflected on their success under him in the last 17 years.

Chelsea's orthodox attitude over refusing to raise Rudiger's salary beyond a point comes from their desire to maintain their wage-structure at the club. The Blues are more likely to go and find a replacement defender and pay them less rather than just meet Rudiger's demands.

Chelsea have already targeted several key players across Europe to replace Rudiger at Stamford Bridge. The list includes Paris Saint-Germain captain Marquinhos, Juventus star Matthijs de Ligt and Sevilla defender Jules Kounde among several others.

Chelsea were linked with a move for Kounde last summer as well but refused to meet Sevilla's lofty demands. They are likely to go in with more rigor this time as the need to replace Rudiger has heightened.

Chelsea will also not rule out the possibility of bringing in more academy players or re-signing the likes of Fikayo Tomori, who they sold to AC Milan last summer.

Whatever they do, Chelsea are absolutely unlikely to cave in to Rudiger's demands by breaking their wage policy at the club.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava