It's been a rollercoaster two months for Chelsea Football Club. From trying to find a new owner to facing a 4-1 defeat to newly-promoted side Brentford, they have found themselves in the headlines one way or another.

It was reported that Roman Abramovich earlier borrowed money from his American billionaire pals to pay staff at the club.

However, reports from CITY AM say that a spokesperson for Mr. Abramovich has denied these claims.

"He has not spoken with, nor asked for funds from these individuals.

“We have contacted the originating source “Page 6″ as they did not reach out to us prior to publication.”

According to reports, the Chelsea owner asked friends from technology, Wall Street and Hollywood for roughly a million dollars each to help towards staff wages.

It comes after Abramovich was sanctioned by the UK government (for alleged involvement in the war between Russia and Ukraine) which froze all of his assets, including his bank accounts.

Since the sanctions, the Russian has tried to get back on the good books of the government. He attended peace talks between the two countries where he was reportedly poisoned.

Footy Accumulators



[Independent] BREAKING: Roman Abramovic has suffered from suspected poisoning following peace talks along with Ukrainian negotiators!

Abramovich is still looking for the right buyers for the club, but has managed to narrow his shortlist down to three.

Chelsea fans want answers

With their football club's situation up in the air, the Stamford Bridge faithful want answers.

It's been over a month now and not much information has been released from the board.

Fearing the possibility of the Ricketts family buying the club, Blues supporters have started to protest against the idea of the Americans being a part of their club.

Alex Goldberg



If you're nearby tmrw, 12pm, Stamford Gate.



#NoToRicketts

I don't know the future of Chelsea Football Club, I'm pretty hopeful it'll continue to be full of trophies but I'll become hugely pessimistic about that if The Ricketts Family become the new owners.

The hashtag #NotoRicketts was also trending on Twitter this week. The fans were displaying their disgust at the anti-Islamic comments previously made by the family.

Fans cried out for either the Saudi Media group or life-long Chelsea fan Nick Candy to be the club's new owner. However, Abramovich has reportedly removed both consortiums from the shortlist.

Abramovich has brought great success and love to the club over the last decade and a half. The fans are certain to be reluctant to let him go, but will have to trust him when it comes to the final decision.

