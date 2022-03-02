Roman Abramovich could be ‘left with no other option’ but to sell Chelsea as 3 interested parties consider launching bid amid Ukraine crisis - Reports

Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich could be left with no option but to sell the club following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, according to the Telegraph. The 55-year-old billionaire purchased the club in 2003 and has actively invested in them ever since.

Due to the Ukraine crisis, a host of Russian businesses are in danger of facing sanctions in the near future, with Roman Abramovich being no exception.

According to the aforementioned source, the Russian is expected to receive bids from as many as three entities who are interested in purchasing Chelsea. Abramovich could also be reportedly willing to sell the club for the first time in his tenure.

The Blues' hierarchy had no intentions of selling the club earlier. However, the atmosphere in eastern Europe could leave Abramovich with no other option but to sell the club.

The Telegraph reported that the Russian owner could be expected to receive the offers by the end of the week. He is also believed to be wanting to sell his house in Kensington Palace Gardens.

B/R Football @brfootball Roman Abramovich will receive bids to buy Chelsea this week and will consider selling the club for the first time since becoming owner in 2003, per @Matt_Law_DT Roman Abramovich will receive bids to buy Chelsea this week and will consider selling the club for the first time since becoming owner in 2003, per @Matt_Law_DT https://t.co/wcfxTYrYOd

Earlier this week, Chelsea and Roman Abramovich announced that they are giving the club's control over to the trustees of the charitable foundation. This was seen as a way to distance himself from the club following the Ukraine crisis. However, outside opportunists see this move as a potential first step by Abramovich to sell the club.

Despite the reports, there could be one big obstacle to this deal. If the sanctions hit Roman Abramovich earlier than expected, then the interested parties might need clarification on whether or not they can negotiate with the owner or his associates.

It is worth mentioning that Abramovich had previously rejected offers upwards of £2 billion to sell the club in the past.

Chelsea have been extremely successful under the ownership of Roman Abramovich

Chelsea have been one of English football's most successful teams in the 21st century following Abramovich's takeover in 2003. The Blues have lifted numerous trophies, including five Premier League titles, five FA Cups, three League Cups and two Champions Leagues.

Chelsea have become one of the richest clubs in England and have been able to attract some of the biggest talents in world football under Russian ownership. These include the likes of Didier Drogba, Eden Hazard, Ashley Cole and Fernando Torres amongst others.

Chelsea FC @ChelseaFC Statement from Club Owner Roman Abramovich. Statement from Club Owner Roman Abramovich.

Thomas Tuchel's side have also enjoyed a successful 2021-22 season. The Blues have won two trophies this season - the UEFA Super Cup and the FIFA Club World Cup.

