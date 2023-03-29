Roman Abramovich ‘secretly funded’ Dutch club Vitesse Arnhem while owning Chelsea: Reports

Former Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich funded Dutch club Vitesse Arnhem during his stint as the Blues' owner, an investigation by The Guardian has concluded. While both parties have repeatedly denied any links, a set of files, known as Oligarch files, have concluded otherwise.

The Blues always enjoyed a close relationship with Vitesse, with multiple youngsters, including Mason Mount, given the chance to grow on loan at Eredivisie.

The recent investigation suggests that Abramovich loaned almost £117 million to the Eredivisie team. The beneficiaries were two former owners of the club, Georgian Merab Jordania (bought in 2010), and Russian businessman Alexander Chigrinsky.

The Dutch FA have previously investigated the matter, with Jordania denying the accusations on both occasions. According to UEFA's rules, two clubs that are run by the same owners can't compete in a European competition.

Jordania has previously told the Guardian on the matter that the funding lent by Abramovich was not for the purpose of running the club. He said (via The Guardian):

“It was, let’s say, personal debt, my personal debt to Abramovich and Chigirinsky.”

Vitesse's current American owner Cole Perry has previously claimed that he had no knowledge of the matter.

Roman Abramovich, meanwhile, was forced to sell Chelsea last year because of his ties with Russian president Vladimir Putin.

Former Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich issued an emotional statement after selling the club last year

Roman Abramovich was a long-term owner of Chelsea. The Russian bought the west London-based club in 2003. The club enjoyed massive success under him as well, winning multiple Premier Leagues and the UEFA Champions League.

It was the end of an era when Abramovich sold the club last year. He issued an emotional statement that read (via the Blues' official website):

"I am pleased this search has now come to a successful conclusion. As I hand over Chelsea to its new custodians, I would like to wish them the best of success, both on and off the pitch. It has been an honour of a lifetime to be a part of this Club – I would like to thank all the Club’s past and current players, staff, and of course fans for these incredible years. I am proud that as a result of our joint successes, millions of people will now benefit from the new charitable foundation which is being established. This is the legacy which we have created together. Thank you. Roman."

American business tycoon Todd Boehly took over the club after Roman Abramovich decided to sell it.

