Roman Abramovich wants Borussia Dortmund star at Chelsea this summer - Reports

Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich wants Erling Haaland to join the Blues this summer and is willing to stretch the club’s budget to sign the Norwegian.

Haaland has been linked with a move after another sensational season at Borussia Dortmund, with several top sides looking to sign him despite his hefty price tag. The Norwegian will cost significantly less in the summer of 2023, but that hasn’t detracted a host of clubs from attempting to sign him this year.

Chelsea, who lifted the Champions League a month ago, strengthened their attack last summer. However, the likes of Timo Werner and Kai Havertz failed to shine on a consistent basis at Stamford Bridge last season.

'Roman Abramovich believes he will convince Dortmund' to sell Erling Haaland this summer as 'negotiations' with the club continue....https://t.co/Za9Lh3N9g5 pic.twitter.com/3Ew3B1tKjw — Simon Phillips (@siphillipssport) June 30, 2021

Despite winning the European Cup, it’s clear that the Blues need a consistent goal-scorer to challenge the likes of Manchester City and Manchester United for the Premier League title.

Also Read: Fabrizio Romano's Transfer Roundup: Lionel Messi makes decision on Barcelona future, Manchester United make €85 million bid for Sancho, and more

Chelsea will have to pay a club-record fee to sign goal-machine Erling Haaland

After agreeing to sell Jadon Sancho to Manchester United, Borussia Dortmund are in no rush to sell Haaland. The Bundesliga outfit have put a massive price tag of £172 million on Haaland, so he would be the second most expensive player of all time if Chelsea were to sign him.

Neymar cost PSG around £200 million and Dortmund feel they should be adequately compensated for seeling Haaland because of his goal-scoring displays.

There’s also the matter of Haaland’s wages, which could be pretty high. His agent Mino Raiola is known for getting his clients the best deal, so it’s likely that the Italian will want to make Haaland the highest-paid player at Chelsea.

Chelsea could wait until next summer, but there’s going to be a larger queue for his signature as his valuation comes down.

Still only 20, Haaland has already scored 40 goals in 43 Bundesliga appearances since joining from Red Bull Salzburg in January 2020. His natural goal-scoring ability could turn Chelsea into title contenders next season. However, it remains to be seen if they will break the bank to sign the forward this summer.

Also Read: Jim Beglin's Euro 2020: 5 young players who could become household names after the tournament

A new article, every week. Check the latest transfer news from Fabrizio Romano here.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar