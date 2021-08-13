Romelu Lukau's astonishing wages at Chelsea revealed - reports

Belgian striker Romelu Lukaku could reportedly earn up to £450,000 a week at Chelsea. The Belgian is reportedly set to become the highest-earner in the Premier League if image rights and bonuses are taken into account.

Chelsea welcomed Lukaku back to the club on Thursday, a decade after first signing him from Anderlecht. The Belgian joined the Blues for a club-record £97.5 million from Inter Milan, who were unwilling to sell him at the start of the summer.

The Athletic claim Lukaku will become Chelsea's highest earner at £325,000 a week. However, with bonuses and image rights taken into account, the Belgian is reportedly set to pocket around £450,000.

"Once image rights and bonuses are taken into account, Lukaku's salary will work out from around £325,000-a-week to £450,000-a-week, depending on just what is taken into account," the report read. "This is a significant increase on Chelsea's previous top-earner N'Golo Kante's £290,000-a-week deal and is also more than what the striker's overall package in Italy came to."

Romelu Lukaku excited to be back at Chelsea

Romelu Lukaku spoke to Chelsea's official website after he was unveiled by the Blues last night. The Belgian striker, who supported Chelsea growing up, said he hopes to live up to his massive price tag and deliver trophies for the London club.

"I'm happy and blessed to be back at this wonderful club. It's been a long journey for me: I came here as a kid who had a lot to learn, now I'm coming back with a lot of experience and more mature," he said.

"The relationship I have with this club means so much to me, as you know. I have supported Chelsea as a kid and now to be back and try to help them win more titles is an amazing feeling. The way the club is going fits my ambitions perfectly at 28 and just coming off winning Serie A. I think this opportunity comes at the right time and hopefully we can have a lot of success together."

Lukaku is yet to train with his new team-mates, thus a debut this weekend against Crystal Palace is unlikely.

Edited by Arvind Sriram