Ronald Araujo and Ferran Torres among 5 players Barcelona want to sell to launch €100 million transfer for 25-year-old Premier League star: Reports

Barcelona are reportedly looking to sell five players to felicitate a move for Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak. The Catalan side are ready to go big in the summer window, but know that they need to raise the money before spending.

As per a report in El Nacional, Barcelona have decided to sell Ronald Araujo, Andreas Christensen, Ansu Fati, Ferran Torres, and Pablo Torre. They believe that the players will fetch over €100 million – the amount they plan to bid for Isak.

Araujo is valued at €60 million by Barcelona and they are hopeful of getting the amount with interest from Juventus, Bayern Munich, and Arsenal. Christensen is seen as a €20 million defender with interest from the Premier League.

Fati, who has refused to leave the Catalan side despite offers, has been put for sale again and they see him fetching €10-15 million. They believe that Torre would also fetch a similar amount in the summer, while Ferran Torres is valued at €30 million.

Barcelona see Isak as the ideal replacement for Robert Lewandowski and believe that the Swede would improve Hansi Flick's side.

Chelsea are the only side who can afford Barcelona target, claims Alan Shearer

Alan Shearer spoke about Alexander Isak earlier this season and claimed that he doesn't think any club other than Chelsea can pay £150 million to sign Alexander Isak. He believes that the striker is worth the fee and Newcastle United will not accept anything less for the Barcelona target.

Shearer told Betfair:

"Other than possibly Chelsea, I genuinely don't think that anybody could afford to buy Alexander Isak; because of the way that the rules are structured with PSR, I don't think that anybody could afford him. I'll never say PSR rules are a good thing – even without them in place, I'm not sure if anybody would be able to go to the price that Newcastle would ask for to sell him. I'd guess that they wouldn't even entertain it. If you've paid £63m for someone and he's smashing the league up like he is right now, what would the price be?"

"I've looked at £150m being talked about, but I don't think that they would even entertain that, why would they? The problem then would be getting somebody in who could do as good of a job. That, at the minute, is what everybody needs – a centre-forward. There isn't a club in the country who wouldn't go out and buy a centre-forward like Isak if one was available."

Isak has scored 19 goals this season for Newcastle United in all competitions. He has five assists to his name as well and is touted as the best striker in the Premier League after Erling Haaland.

