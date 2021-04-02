Ronald Koeman at odds with Barcelona over potential alternative for Erling Haaland - Reports

As per the Daily Express, manager Ronald Koeman has clashed with the board atBarcelona over the possibility of signing Inter Milan forward Lautaro Martinez, if they are unable to secure Erling Haaland's signature.

The Blaugrana are reportedly interested in signing a centre-forward this summer, having failed to replace Luis Suarez. Borussia Dortmund's Erling Haaland is at the top of Barcelona's transfer list. However, the Spanish giants are reportedly weighing up other options because of the number of clubs interested in signing the Norwegian.

Barcelona are big admirers of the Argentinian striker Lautaro Martinez and have been interested in signing the player since Ernesto Valverde's time at the helm of the club. The Argentine has been in good form this season, contributing 19 goals in 27 league appearances while forming a formidable partnership with Romelu Lukaku.

However, current manager Ronald Koeman is said to be 'harbouring doubts' about the sustainability of a new project at Barcelona with Martinez leading the line.

The Catalan side have also been heavily linked with a move for Memphis Depay. Koeman is interested in signing the Lyon striker after working with him during his stint as manager of the Dutch national team. The 27-year-old will be out of contract at the end of this season, making him available for a free transfer this summer.

Erling Haaland's agent Mino Raiola to hold talks with Barcelona president Joan Laporta

As per renowned football journalist Fabrizio Romano, Erling Haaland's agent Mino Raiola, along with the Norwegian's father, has traveled to Spain to hold talks with Barcelona president Joan Laporta.

The Erling Haaland transfer saga is set to be the story of the summer window as the Blaugrana will battle the top teams in Europe for the Norwegian's signature.

There is a 75 million release clause in Haaland's contract, which cannot be activated until the summer of 2022. Barcelona will have to break the bank to stand any chance of securing the player's signature ahead of next season.

Manchester City, Manchester United, and Chelsea have all expressed serious interest in signing the 20-year-old while his agent has also reportedly held talks with Real Madrid.