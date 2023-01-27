Ronaldo urges Real Madrid president Florentino Perez to sign 29-year-old Chelsea star: Reports

Ronaldo Nazario has reportedly urged Real Madrid president Florentino Perez to sign Chelsea winger Hakim Ziyech. The Moroccan enjoyed a memorable 2022 FIFA World Cup campaign but has fallen down the pecking order at Stamford Bridge.

He featured seven times at the World Cup with Morocco, scoring one goal and providing an assist as they finished fourth. However, it has been a difficult spell in west London for the 29-year-old.

Ziyech has struggled for form and has lacked game time, making 15 appearances across competitions but only six in Graham Potter's starting lineup. According to Fichajes, Ronaldo has recommended the Moroccan to Real Madrid president Perez.

The pair still hold a very good relationship and the legendary Brazilian striker has proposed Ziyech as an option for Los Blancos. Despite this, Real Madrid consider the Chelsea winger a non-priority.

vs Real Madrid (18/19) Hakim Ziyech's seven starts in the #UCL knock-out stage:vs Atletico Madrid (20/21)vs Tottenham (18/19)vs Tottenham (18/19)vs Juventus (18/19)vs Juventus (18/19)vs Real Madrid (18/19)vs Real Madrid (18/19) 🇪🇺 Hakim Ziyech's seven starts in the #UCL knock-out stage:⚽ vs Atletico Madrid (20/21)⚽ vs Tottenham (18/19)🅰️ vs Tottenham (18/19)🅰️ vs Juventus (18/19)❌ vs Juventus (18/19)⚽ vs Real Madrid (18/19)⚽ vs Real Madrid (18/19) https://t.co/N1ExVHjnW0

They are not focused on signing a right-winger as they already have Rodrygo and Marco Asensio as options. Their priorities lie with pursing potential deals for Paris Saint-Germain striker Kylian Mbappe and Borussia Dortmund teenager Jude Bellingham.

Ziyech joined Chelsea from Ajax in 2020 as one of Europe's most exciting attackers. He scored 49 goals and contributed 81 assists in 165 games for the Dutch club. He was part of the side that beat Real Madrid 5-3 on aggregate in the last 16 of the UEFA Champions League in 2019. The Moroccan scored in both legs.

Chelsea legend Eidur Guðjohnsen wanted Ronaldo Nazario to join the club from Real Madrid in 2004

Guðjohnsen wanted the legendary forward at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea were linked with a blockbuster move for Real Madrid icon Ronaldo Nazario in 2004. Then-owner Roman Abramovich held talks with Perez over the Brazilian potentially arriving at Stamford Bridge.

A transfer never ensued, with Ronaldo cementing his legacy as one of Los Blancos' greatest-ever players. He scored 103 goals in 177 matches, winning the La Liga title twice and the Copa del Rey once.

Guðjohnsen was eager for the Selecao great to join him in west London though. The Icelandic forward told Chelsea TV in 2004:

"You have to be excited about someone like Ronaldo even being linked with the club. If he came to Chelsea he'd be a player that everyone would enjoy watching."

Guðjohnsen continued by claiming that the Brazilian was the best player he'd seen and that he wanted to make him the top scorer in the English top flight:

"He's by far the best player I've ever seen and when he's on top of his game he's unstoppable. I'd love to make him the top scorer in the Premiership."

Ronaldo sadly never arrived in English football, which is one legendary talent that has evaded, perhaps, the top league in world football.

