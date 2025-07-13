Ruben Amorim asks Manchester United to seal deal for priority target before pre-season tour: Reports

Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim has reportedly asked the club's board to complete Brentford attacker Bryan Mbeumo's deal before the pre-season tour begins. According to the Mirror (via GOAL), United are pushing forward to sign the Cameroonian forward before commencing their summer tour in Sweden and the United States.

Bryan Mbeumo wants to join United, but Brentford have been firm on their valuation of the 25-year-old. The Bees value the Cameroonian attacker at £62.5 million and have rejected two offers from the Red Devils. As per multiple reports, Mbeumo was getting closer to agreeing on a deal with United.

However, earlier this week, Brendford's director of football claimed that Mbeumo could remain with the Bees next season because he hasn't agreed to join any club yet. United are keen on signing the 25-year-old as they aim to add more firepower to the frontline.

Last season, the Cameroonian attacker scored 20 goals and provided eight assists in 38 Premier League games for Brentford. He played all league games for the Bees and was the fifth-highest goalscorer in English top-tier football. He followed Mohamed Salah (29), Alexander Isak (23), Erling Haaland (22), and Chris Wood (20).

The Red Devils will start their pre-season tour against Leeds United on July 19 in Stockholm, Sweden. Later, they will travel to the United States to face Premier League rivals, West Ham United, Bournemouth, and Everton. They will return to Old Trafford to face Fiorentina in their last pre-season fixture on August 9.

Andre Onana set to miss Manchester United's pre-season tour

According to BBC Sport, Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana would miss the club's pre-season tour due to a hamstring injury. The former Inter Milan custodian sustained the injury during training and would spend the pre-season period in recovery.

Altay Bayindir is likely to play as Ruben Amorim's first-choice goalkeeper in the United States for the three-game Premier League Summer Series. Andre Onana's future at Old Trafford was uncertain after United's performance last season.

However, it remains to be seen if his injury will force the Red Devils to sign another goalkeeper this summer. Former English goalkeeper Tom Heaton, who signed a one-year extension this week, can also get some minutes during United's pre-season tour.

