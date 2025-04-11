Ruben Amorim considers dropping Andre Onana from Manchester United starting XI, 26-year-old star likely to replace him: Reports

Ruben Amorim is reportedly set to bench Andre Onana at Manchester United. The goalkeeper is set to be replaced by Altay Bayindir for the upcoming Premier League clash against Newcastle United on Sunday.
As per a report in the Daily Mail, Amorim has made the decision to drop Onana after his two mistakes in the 2-2 draw to Lyon on Thursday. The Manchester United manager is unhappy after both errors led to the goals for the Ligue 1 side in the UEFA Europa League quarterfinals first-leg clash.
The manager showed his support for the goalkeeper in the press right after the match and said via The Guardian:
"Nothing. We have training, go with [Jorge] Vital [goalkeeping coach] and we deal with that – really natural. That can happen with any player. There’s nothing I can say to André in this moment that will help. The most important thing is to be natural and then, when the time comes, I will choose the best XI to play. But I’m really confident in André. It can happen, if you play football, you play a lot of games, you can make mistakes. If you look at the season, I make more mistakes than them during these last games and these last months.”
However, reports have emerged that the manager is now considering a change this weekend. Bayindir was given chances earlier this season but has played just six matches – none of them in the Premier League. He managed to keep two clean sheets.
Ruben Amorim unsure about Lyon fans affecting Manchester United star
Ruben Amorim admitted that he was unsure if the boos and jeers from Lyon fans affected Andre Onana on Thursday. The French side's fans targeted the goalkeeper after he claimed that Manchester United were better than the Ligue 1 ahead of the game. Amorim said via The Guardian:
“I don’t know, that can happen. The best thing is to look at the goals, all the actions that André had in the game, talk with Vital – this is the best way to help any player, it’s to focus on the game, what happened, what we need to improve and then put the player in. I didn’t see him [after the game], to be honest with you.
"I use these minutes to try to calm down, to come here to say the right things. It’s normal. I felt the dressing room really quiet, we draw away in Europe, that is always hard, but the team is suffering, we need to change that."
Lyon midfielder Nemanja Matic also labeled Onana as the worst goalkeeper in the history of Manchester United after his comments. However, the goalkeeper hit back on social media with a photo of the FA Cup. He claimed that the former Red Devils midfielder failed to win any silverware during his time at Old Trafford.