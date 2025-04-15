Ruben Amorim pushing Manchester United to sign 25-year-old PL winger amid struggles in attack: Reports

According to The Athletic's David Ornstein, Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim wants the club to sign Bournemouth winger Antoine Semenyo. The 25-year-old Ghanaian winger, who joined Bournemouth from Bristol City in January 2023, has seen his stock rise considerably with the Cherries.

The Red Devils are currently going through a very rough patch and are set to record the worst finish for the club in the Premier League era. With 14 losses after 32 Premier League games in the ongoing season, the Red Devils have equaled their unwanted record of the most losses in a single league campaign since 1989-90.

Bournemouth, on the other hand, led by Andoni Iraola, have surpassed expectations this season. They currently sit in the eighth position on the EPL table with 48 points after 32 games.

Semenyo has been instrumental in the Cherries' impressive run. The Ghanaian attacker has already notched up eight goals and provided five assists in the Premier League this term.

Some of Bournemouth's top players are now attracting interest from Europe's biggest clubs. As per Ornstein, the Red Devils are interested in Semenyo as Amorim is ''fond of'' the player. The reputable journalist told NBC Sports:

“And then there’s Antoine Semenyo as well, what a season he’s had. A player that Manchester United, their manager Ruben Amorim, is very fond of.”

However, Ornstein added that United would have to pay more than £65m to bring Semenyo to Old Trafford, which would be a club record sale for the Cherries.

"They [Bournemouth] would be looking to sell him for a fee in excess of what they got for Dominic Solanke which was £65m. There’s no release clause, they would want a club record."

"I don’t think both he and Kerkez will [be sold] after Huijsen, so it’s maybe two of the three [who depart and not all three]."

Ruben Amorim told two Manchester United stars will be ‘‘desperate to leave’’ this summer

Former Premier League striker Gabriel Agbonlahor has claimed that Jadon Sancho and Alejandro Garnacho will be desperate to leave United this summer. Amid United’s poor form, they sent two players, Marcus Rashford and Antony, on loan in the January transfer window.

Sancho is currently on a season-long loan at Chelsea, while Garnacho is still at Old Trafford. The latter’s performance has come under scrutiny of late following his struggles in front of goal. Rashford and Antony have turned a corner at their current clubs, Aston Villa and Real Betis, respectively.

According to Agbonlahor, Sancho and Garnacho could consider leaving Old Trafford in a bid to revive their careers. The former Aston Villa striker told 10bet (via Mirror):

"Well, it's common knowledge, isn't it? If you want a top career, you leave Manchester United. That's what it's come to now. It used to be the opposite. You want a top career, you go to Manchester United. Now, if you leave, your career will blossom. Look at Elanga. Look at Marcus Rashford at Aston Villa. Then you look at the players at Manchester United. Is it too much pressure? Is it a big club and they can't handle the pressure there? Or is it the negative vibe from top to bottom?"

“If I'm Sancho and I get sent back to Manchester United, I'm desperate to leave again because there'll be other players in that squad feeling the same. I bet Garnacho, if you asked him, would love to leave Manchester United, it’s a negative football club who are currently in a bad, bad way.”

Garnacho has scored 10 goals and provided eight assists for United this season across competitions, and he is contracted at the club until 2028.

