Ruben Amorim set to axe Alejandro Garnacho and 3 other Manchester United stars from upcoming pre-season tour: Reports

Hrad coach Ruben Amorim is reportedly set to leave winger Alejandro Garnacho out of his Manchester United squad for the pre-season. The Portuguese tactician is reported to keep Antony, Jadon Sancho, and Marcus Rashford away from his squad as well.

Ad

As per The Sun (via Metro), Amorim only wants to select players who believe in his system and are willing to work hard for the club. He also wishes to limit the number of players training with the first team every week to avoid any 'bad apples'.

A source of The Sun told them:

"Amorim is stamping his authority on the club. It was hard arriving mid-season but he now has the opportunity to shape the team in his image. And he's wasting no time. He only wants players who would die for the shirt and are on board with his ideas. He also wants a smaller squad to create an intimate team bond so that everyone gets enough game time to be at peak fitness when called upon. He doesn't want any bad apples or distractions."

Ad

Trending

Garnacho and Amorim reportedly had a fall-out towards the end of the 2024/25 season, with the winger told to find a new club. The Argentine has since been linked with Chelsea, Napoli and Atletico Madrid.

Antony was loaned out to Real Betis in January, and he impressed with the Spanish side. However, he has no future under Amorim as the manager prefers Amad Diallo on the right wing, and the club have also been linked with Bryan Mbeumo.

Ad

Rashford and Amorim also had a fall-out last season, and the Englishman was banished from the first team. He was subsequently loaned out to Aston Villa in the January window.

Sancho is also set to be left out of the pre-season tour by Amorim. The Englishman was loaned out to Chelsea before the manager's arrival, and the Red Devils reportedly do not wish to give him another chance.

Manchester United urged by club legend to give loanee another chance

Edwin van der Sar has urged Ruben Amorim to give Antony another chance at Manchester United. He believes that the Brazilian will do well after his loan spell. He told GOAL:

Ad

"Luckily, I'm not in a position anymore to dictate at a club which kind of players have to come, but they're on the right track by signing a more experienced striker, maybe with another one on the way. The two players they signed in the winter break were good, so they should be fine if they give faith to the manager. Maybe [Alejandro] Garnacho's going to go, I would say bring Antony back, but I'm not sure if that's realistic."

Antony has been linked with a reunion with Erik ten Hag at Bayer Leverkusen.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sripad Sripad is a veteran Sportskeeda football journalist who has been with the company for around 10 years. His tryst with writing happened in class XI when he started penning blogs, and his foray into football was during the early 2000s, watching matches with his cousins.



Sripad has been a Chelsea fan through and through since the age of 9 and can watch their 2012 Champions League triumph on repeat. The undisputed ‘GOAT’ according to him is Lionel Messi and his favorite managers are Jose Mourinho and Sir Alex Ferguson. Apart from popular European leagues, he also likes to follow other leagues like the MLS, Saudi Pro League, Eredivisie, and Liga MX.



Sripad believes in only using the right sources for his articles, and is an expert in understanding how to get the right quotes for each news to provide proper background information. His exploits have led him to become a popular figure in European Football and interviewing Premier League legends such as Alan Shearer, Shay Given, Paul Dickov, and John Barnes. His articles have been much revered amongst the football fraternity and have been shared by the likes of John Terry, Gary Lineker, and Declan Rice.



If given a chance to change a football rule, Sripad wants VAR to be fully automated and offside rules to be less stringent. When not working, he likes to watch past Formula 1 races and play FIFA. Know More