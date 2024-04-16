Ryan Reynolds wants to secure deal for 22-year-old Arsenal man as Wrexham prepare for League One campaign next season: Reports

Ryan Reynolds is reportedly eyeing a move for Arsenal loanee Arthur Okonkwo, whose temporary stay with Wrexham ends this summer.

The goalkeeper has been instrumental in Wrexham's promotion to League One after managing 13 clean sheets in 34 League Two games. With the team returning to this division for the first time since 2005, The Sun claims they wish to sign the player on a permanent deal.

Okonkwo, in particular, has displayed impressive shot-stopping abilities, managing a 78.4% save percentage this season. It looks highly unlikely that the 22-year-old would manage to break into Arsenal's first team and thus, a permanent move to Wrexham is certainly on the cards.

The former England under-18 international is behind first-choice David Raya and Aaron Ramsdale at the Emirates. After coming up the ranks with the Gunners' youth academy, Okonkwo is yet to make a senior appearance for the north Londoners.

However, the aforementioned report says that a move for the goalkeeper will not be straightforward. He's subject to interest from other European clubs, who expressed their willingness to sign the player during his loan spells with Crewe Alexandra and Sturm Graz.

Highlighting the player's importance, Wrexham manager Phil Parkinson said about signing Okonkwo (via Mirror):

"We only had only about 10 days until the transfer window closed, and Arthur was very high on the list but we didn't think it was going to be possible because he was potentially moving to Europe."

Things have seemingly worked in favor of the League Two team, and they can likely sign their man in the summer.

Declan Rice responds to Arsenal's defeat against Aston Villa

Arsenal midfielder Declan Rice has promised a strong reaction from his team after their 2-0 defeat to Aston Villa on Sunday (April 14). The Gunners missed out on an opportunity to go top of the league standings and are now two points behind leaders Manchester City.

Up next is an important second-leg UEFA Champions League quarter-final tie against Bayern Munich on Wednesday (April 17). With this fixture tied 2-2, Rice said (via Mirror):

"We're gutted and disappointed we've lost a massive game, but now it's time for a reaction. Now that reaction starts in the Champions League against Bayern, so we'll be ready for that."

Rice himself has proved to be an extremely influential signing this season. He's played 44 matches across competitions for the Gunners, bagging six goals and seven assists.

