Sadio Mane expected to apologize in front of teammates today as Bayern Munich consider selling him after Leroy Sane feud: Reports

Sadio Mane arrived for training on Thursday (April 13), with Bayern Munich expecting the winger to issue a public apology following his altercation with Leroy Sane.

Mane and Sane were seen arguing on the pitch during the Bundesliga giants' 3-0 defeat to Manchester City in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals this week. In the 83rd minute of the match, Sane complained to Mane about an attempted run behind the Cityzens' defense while the latter wanted his teammate to come short. It led to them exchanging some words angrily.

BILD reported that they continued arguing in the dressing room, which led to Mane hitting Sane on the lips, leaving a mark on the German's face. Other Bayern players had to intervene to separate the duo and send Sane out of the dressing room to calm the situation down.

The club's board is now said to be weighing up an appropriate sanction for Mane. He is expected to issue a public apology to the team, according to Sky Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg.

Mane's punishment will "go beyond a fine," with the club considering a variety of options, including a suspension or even "separation" between club and player.

Sadio Mane has a history of altercations at Bayern Munich

Sadio Mane's bust-up with Leroy Sane isn't the first time the Senegalese star has crossed the line at Bayern Munich. He was in the news earlier this year when he was reported to have angrily confronted Julian Nagelsmann during the German's time in charge of the Bavarian giants.

According to a report by BILD, Mane confronted Nagelsmann in front of the rest of the players in the dressing room. This was after he was given only eight minutes of game time during Bayern's 2-0 win against Paris Saint-Germain in the UEFA Champions League.

The report also claimed that Nagelsmann was “intimidated” by Mane’s behavior, which was the reason why he started the following game against Augsburg.

After Nagelsmann was sacked, BILD further revealed that Mane was among the players who wanted the German coach to be relieved of his duties. The group included Manuel Neuer, Sven Ulreich, Serge Gnabry, Leroy Sane, Jamal Musiala, and Joao Cancelo.

