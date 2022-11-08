Sadio Mane makes stunning Liverpool confession to friends after joining Bayern Munich: Reports

Bayern Munich ace Sadio Mane has told friends that he misses his old club Liverpool, Football Insider has claimed.

Sadio Mane, who finished second in the 2022 Ballon d’Or standings, enjoyed an impressive six-season spell at Anfield between 2016 and 2022. Having won a Premier League title, a Champions League trophy, an FA Cup, and more collective accolades at Liverpool, Mane completed a move to Bayern Munich in July. The German juggernauts signed the Senegalese for an initial £27 million fee, but could end up playing the English side as much as £35 million after add-ons.

Mane has been one of the first names on Bayern’s team sheet this season, but according to the aforementioned source, he still misses his former team. It has been claimed that the Senegal international has privately confessed to his friends that he misses Jurgen Klopp’s side and playing in the English Premier League.

The Reds, who find themselves in eighth place in the 2022-23 Premier League standings, have also missed Mane on the pitch. Injuries to Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota have severely restricted Klopp’s options up top. Mane, who made a reputation for being one of the fittest players in the English premier division, could definitely have lent them a helping hand.

Between 2016 and 2022, Mane played 269 games for Liverpool in all competitions, scoring 120 goals and claiming 48 assists. At Bayern, Mane has thus far scored 11 times and provided four assists in 22 matches across competitions.

Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink claims Liverpool have not replaced Sadio Mane

Former Chelsea star Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink has claimed that the Reds have not yet managed to replace Sadio Mane and questioned their decision to sell him for cheap. Hasselbaink further opined that Liverpool did not have the same energy up top and needed a lot more chances to find the back of the net.

Speaking to Express Sport, he said:

“Mane was a big factor and the catalyst [of Liverpool's attack]. They haven't replaced Mane. That is the signing or the sale that I don't understand. Why are you letting Mane go for £30million? Nowadays, in the market, you're not going to replace anybody for that. Not in the Premier League.

“At the moment, they don't really have that same energy at the front. When they have the ball, they can't create as many chances, and when they create, they're not as clinical in front of the goal. They need many more chances than they used to need. So things are going against them because they are not as good as a few years ago, and that comes majority from the front three.”

