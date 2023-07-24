Sadio Mane's salary revealed as he edges closer to joining forces with Cristiano Ronaldo at Al-Nassr – Reports

Sadio Mane is reportedly set to earn €40 million in net salary as he edges closer to sealing a summer move to Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr.

Mane, 31, has been on Al-Nassr's transfer radar for the last couple of weeks as he has been marked as a potential summer outgoing at Bayern Munich. He struggled to live up to expectations after arriving from Liverpool in a transfer worth up to €41 million past summer.

A right-footed inside forward, the Senegalese was believed to be keen to remain at the Bavarians and fight for his spot next season earlier. However, due to his team's insistence of selling him, the player is interested in plying his trade elsewhere, as per Fabrizio Romano.

According to CBS Sports journalist James Benge, Al-Nassr are aiming to make the most of Mane's situation at Thomas Tuchel's outfit. They have submitted a request to the Player Acquisition Centre of Excellence at Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Sport for financing of the deal.

Ronaldo's side are said to lodge a formal offer in the region of €40 million to snap up the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations winner soon. They are also thought to hand the player a whopping €40 million salary package.

Should the former Liverpool winger opt to join Al-Nassr in the near future, he would emerge as a first-team starter for them. He would displace Abdulrahman Ghareeb on the left offensive flank at Ronaldo's team.

Mane, who has a contract until June 2025 at the Allianz Arena, netted just 12 goals and laid out six assists in 38 games for Bayern Munich past season. However, he helped them lift the 2022-23 Bundesliga title.

Who all have joined Al-Nassr this summer to play with Cristiano Ronaldo next campaign?

Despite Cristiano Ronaldo's winter signing last campaign, Al-Nassr failed to lift the Saudi Pro League title last time around. They finished second with 67 points from 30 matches, five points behind Al-Ittihad.

So far this summer, the Al-Awwal Park outfit have snapped up three new first-team stars for a combined sum of €50 million. They have signed Marcelo Brozovic, Seko Fofana and Alex Telles from Inter Milan, Lens and Manchester United respectively ahead of the next term.

According to Sky Sports journalist Dharmesh Sheth, Ronaldo has recently spoken to Manchester United centre-back Eric Bailly to tell him about the aforementioned league and the associated lifestyle. He is keen to convince the star to seal a move to his team soon.