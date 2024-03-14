Saudi Arabia tempting 4 Real Madrid stars with more money and longer contract offers: Reports

Four Real Madrid players have reportedly been offered moves to the Saudi Pro League. X handle Madrid Xtra reported via Marca journalist Jose Felix that Luka Modric, Ferland Mendy, Nacho Fernandez, and Lucas Vazquez are seemingly being chased by the Saudi Pro League sides.

The report claims that the players will receive longer contracts with better money, which Real Madrid cannot allegedly match.

Luka Modric signed a one-year extension on his Real Madrid contract in the summer of 2023. Los Blancos boss Carlo Ancelotti previously confirmed that Modric will leave the club at the end of the current season.

Lucas Vazquez, who has been at the club since 2015, will also see his contract expire in the summer of 2024. He is yet to sign a new deal with Los Blancos, encouraging rumors of a move to the SPL.

Another long-term player is Nacho Fernandez, who has been at the club since 2012. He will also see his deal expire in the summer of 2024, with Real Madrid yet to offer a new contract.

Left-back Ferland Mendy has a little over 12 months left on his contract with his deal set to expire in 2025. Real Madrid might want to cash in on a transfer fee for the player in the summer of 2024 if they fail to sign him to a new contract soon.

Thierry Henry wants Arsenal to avoid Real Madrid in the Champions League

Arsenal beat Porto 4-2 in a penalty shootout after a 1-1 aggregate draw in the round of 16 of the 2023-24 UEFA Champions League. Arsenal legend Thierry Henry is hoping for the Gunners to avoid two teams in the quarterfinals - Real Madrid and Manchester City.

He said (via Metro):

"I’m just saying, you can never disrespect anyone in Europe. There are two teams there who can be cocky – it’s Real Madrid and Man City, that’s about it. The others, you just take who you can play."

"Man City are the team to beat still, for me. I know Pep, it’s not how he’s going to take it, I was just putting it out there. So the champions can talk – Man City – and then Real Madrid, we already know they have 14, other than that, let’s see what’s going to happen," Henry added.

Real Madrid edged out RB Leipzig 2-1 on aggregate in the Champions League Round of 16.