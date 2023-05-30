Saudi Arabia wants to create an 'All-Stars' team that includes the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and more - Reports

Saudi Arabia reportedly want to create an all-star team comprising of some of the biggest names in world football including Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. As per Spanish outlet El Mundo, the Middle-East country have an ambitious plan to bring together some of the biggest footballing superstars.

According to the report, Saudi Arabia want to unite Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo in the team. They are also said to be interested in signing players like Karim Benzema, Sergio Ramos, Sergio Busquets, Jordi Alba, Luka Modric and several others.

Cristiano Ronaldo already plays football in Saudi Arabia for Riyadh-based side Al-Nassr having joined the club in January. The Portuguese superstar was signed by the Saudi Pro League side in a deal worth $200 million a year which made him the highest-paid footballer of all time.

Lionel Messi is currently contracted to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), with his current deal expiring this summer. The Argentine maestro is likely to leave the French capital club this summer and has been widely linked with a return to Barcelona.

However, the World Cup winner has also been the subject of interest from Saudi Arabia and the United States.

Karim Benzema, Sergio Ramos, Sergio Busquets, Jordi Alba and Luka Modric are all in the twilight their respective careers.

Busquets is set to leave Barcelona with his contract expiring and could be on his way to Saudi Arabia this summer. Jordi Alba is also set to leave Barcelona while Sergio Ramos' contract with PSG is also set to expire.

Karim Benzema and Luka Modric remain key players for Real Madrid but are 35 and 37, respectively.

Lionel Messi overtakes incredible goalscoring record previously held by Cristiano Ronaldo

Lionel Messi recently overtook a goalscoring record held by his biggest rival Cristiano Ronaldo. The Argentine superstar has now become the highest goalscorer in the history of Europe's top five leagues with 496 goals to his name.

Messi's goal in Paris Saint-Germain's 1-1 Ligue 1 draw at Strasbourg on Saturday (27 May) saw him overtake Ronaldo's tally.

The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner scored 474 goals for Barcelona in La Liga and now has 22 goals in Ligue 1 for the Parisians. Ronaldo scored 311 times in La Liga with Real Madrid, 103 strikes in the Premier League with Manchester United and 81 in Serie with Juventus.

Messi has scored 21 goals and provided 20 assists in 39 games across competitions this season for PSG this term.

