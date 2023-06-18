Saudi Arabian club in talks with PL star linked with Barcelona move - Reports

Saudi Pro League giants Al-Hilal have opened talks with Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder and Barcelona target Ruben Neves, according to Relevo journalist Matteo Moretto.

Clubs in Saudi Arabia are busy making marquee signings after the country intensified efforts to boost its global image and bid to host the 2030 FIFA World Cup. Al-Nassr led the way by signing Cristiano Ronaldo in December, while Al-Ittihad have roped in Karim Benzema from Al-Ittihad.

Al-Hilal, meanwhile, continue their efforts to make blockbuster additions to their squad after missing out on Lionel Messi. They hoped to sign the Barcelona legend after making him an offer worth €400 million a year, but he has decided to join Inter Miami.

The Riyadh-based club also held talks with Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku over a deal. However, they reportedly ended their interest in the Belgium international due to his high wage demands.

Wolves midfielder Neves, 26, has now emerged as a target for Al-Hilal, according to the aforementioned source. The Portugal international is in talks to move to the middle east if the report is to be believed.

It's worth noting that Neves has been heavily linked with a move to Barcelona this summer. Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano reported earlier this month that the midfielder has agreed personal terms with the Blaugrana. However, the player has been made for the club to make a formal move as he is not a priority for Xavi.

There are no guarantees that Barcelona will push to sign Neves from Wolves despite reportedly agreeing personal terms with him. The Portuguese could thus be tempted to consider an offer from Al-Hilal.

Neves joined Wolves from Primeira Liga club FC Porto for €17.9 million in 2017 when they were in the Championship. He has since made 253 appearances across competitions for the Wanderers, bagging 30 goals and 13 assists. The midfielder faces an uncertain future at the Molineux as his current deal ends next year.

Al-Hilal plot move for former Barcelona superstar Neymar

Al-Hilal are keen to make a superstar addition to their attack despite missing out on Lionel Messi. It emerged last week that they have turned their attention towards Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar.

The Pro League club reportedly sent officials to Paris to discuss the potential signing of the former Barcelona superstar. They are prepared to offer Neymar a salary of around €200 million a year to lure him to the middle east. Al'Za'eem are also ready to pay PSG a transfer fee of €45 million.

PSG, meanwhile, would encourage any approach for Neymar as they are keen to part ways with him. Hence, it's up to the Brazil international to decide if he wants to join Al-Hilal in Saudi Arabia.

Neymar, 31, could prefer to continue playing in Europe. However, it's worth noting that the forward has struggled to find takers for himself in the continent so far.

