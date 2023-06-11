Al-Hilal plot move for PSG superstar Neymar after missing out on Lionel Messi - Reports

Saudi Pro League giants Al-Hilal have turned their attention towards signing Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Neymar after missing out on Lionel Messi, according to CBS Sports.

Clubs in Saudi Arabia are busy making marquee additions to their teams after the country intensified efforts to boost its global image and bid to host the 2030 FIFA World Cup. Al-Nassr led the way by roping in Cristiano Ronaldo in December, while Al-Ittihad signed Karim Benzema from Real Madrid last week.

Al-Hilal, meanwhile, are still scouring the market for their marquee signing. They were hopeful of signing Messi after offering him a deal worth over €400 million a year. However, the Argentinian icon eventually turned them down in favor of a move to Major League Soccer club Inter Miami.

The 18-time Pro League champions are now on the lookout for alternative options and have turned their attention towards Neymar. According to the aforementioned source, Al-Hilal officials have flown to Paris to discuss the potential signing of the PSG superstar.

PSG would encourage any approach for the Brazil international, whose contract runs until 2025, as they are keen to part ways with him, as per the report. Hence, it's up to the player to decide if he wants to move to the middle east.

Al-Hilal are determined to find out of Neymar is open to swapping Les Parisiens for the Saudi Arabian club. They are prepared to offer him a package similar to what Ronaldo is getting at Al-Nassr. The Portuguese icon is said to be earning €200 million a year at Mrsool Park.

Furthermore, Al-Hilal are reportedly ready to offer PSG a transfer fee of €45 million although they are yet to open talks. The French giants would want a hefty sum for the forward after spending €222 million to sign him from Barcelona in 2017.

It's possible that Neymar prefers to stay in Europe. However, the Brazilian has struggled to find takers for himself in the continent.

Neymar could follow Lionel Messi out of PSG

Lionel Messi joined PSG from Barcelona on a free transfer in 2021. He bagged 32 goals and 35 assists from 75 appearances across competitions for the Parisians and helped them win three trophies.

However, the Argentinian failed to win over the fans as he failed to fire the French giants to UEFA Champions League glory. He thus decided not to extend his deal with the club beyond this year and opted to join Inter Miami.

Neymar could now follow the seven-time Ballon d'Or out of the Parc des Princes. Like Messi, the Brazilian has also often been the subject of criticism from PSG fans and pundits. Many supporters hurled chants against the superstar in front of his home in France last month.

Hence, the Brazilian could be tempted to leave the Paris outfit despite previously expressing his desire to see out his contract. With clubs in Europe not interested, a move to Al-Hilal could make sense for him.

