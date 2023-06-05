Saudi Arabian club wants to reunite Real Madrid legends Karim Benzema and Sergio Ramos - Reports

Saudi Arabian club Al-Ittihad are reportedly interested in signing Real Madrid legends Karim Benzema and Sergio Ramos this summer.

According to Cadena SER journalist Javier Herraez, Saudi Pro League winners Al-Ittihad are aiming to reinforce their team with not one but two Real Madrid legends. Benzema, who will leave Madrid at the end of his contract on June 30, has long been linked with Al-Ittihad. And it has now been claimed that Ramos, who is set to leave Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) as a free agent at the end of June, is also on Al-Ittihad’s radar.

Here is what the Spanish journalist said about Al-Ittihad’s transfer plans on Cadena SER:

“Today I have spoken with people who are closely linked to Al-Ittihad, a club that Benzema seems to be going to, and they told me that the club is talking about the possibility of signing Ramos and Kanté. This does not mean that within In a week, they are going to present the three because financially it is impossible, but they are trying to sign these three players.”

According to Front Office Sports, Ballon d’Or holder Benzema is set to sign a three-year contract with Al-Ittihad worth $643 million.

Benzema has left Santiago Bernabeu after enjoying a trophy-laden 14-season stay at Real Madrid. Scoring 353 goals and claiming 165 assists in 648 games, Benzema won 24 major trophies in the Spanish capital, including five Champions League trophies and four La Liga titles.

Ramos, who played 416 games with Benzema at Real Madrid, on the other hand, played 58 games for PSG since joining them in 2021. He leaves with two Ligue 1 titles and one Trophee des Champions.

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti pays heartfelt tribute to Karim Benzema

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti dedicated a heartwarming message to the club’s all-time second-leading scorer Karim Benzema. The Italian tactician dubbed the Frenchman one of the greatest legends of the club, wishing him all the best for the next chapter of his career.

Ancelotti tweeted:

“Today we have said goodbye to the season at the Bernabéu but, above all, it has been a special afternoon because the madridistas have said goodbye to one of the greatest legends of our club. Thanks for everything Karim. Miss you. Good luck in your new stage.”

Karim Benzema played 187 games under Ancelotti over two spells, scoring 121 goals and claiming 52 assists. The two won two Champions League trophies and one La Liga title together, amongst other honors.

