Saudi Arabian clubs make move for Barcelona star as surprise exit looms despite contract talks - Reports

As per Mundo Deportivo, Saudi Arabian clubs have made inquiries about Barcelona defender Marcos Alonso regarding a transfer.

Alonso has made only seven appearances for La Blaugrana across competitions this season, starting four matches. He has clocked in a total game time of 299 minutes and the 32-year-old does not appear to be a part of Xavi's long-term plans.

The Spaniard's current deal will run out at the end of the 2023-24 season. However, a January exit could be on the cards. Besides reported interest from the SPL, Atletico Madrid are also keeping tabs on the player. As per Barca Universal, Los Rojiblancos, though, are not looking to pay a transfer fee for Alonso in January and would rather wait for his current contract to run out.

Alonso reportedly wants a return to the Premier League, where he previously played for Chelsea. After making 212 appearances for the Blues, Alonso joined the Catalan club on a free transfer in 2022.

He has so far made 44 appearances for Barcelona, scoring three goals. With Jules Kounde, Andreas Christensen, Ronald Araujo, and Alejandro Balde already available, Alonso is currently not a first choice at the club. As per Transfermarkt, the Spaniard has an estimated market value of €3 million.

Barcelona legend Carles Puyol shows complete confidence in Xavi

Barcelona have endured a topsy-turvy form in recent weeks. La Blaugrana have won three of their last five matches, losing the other two. Club legend Carls Puyol, though, is confident in his former teammate Xavi.

Puyol noted that having ups and downs in form like this is normal in sports. The legendary defender, though, showed his faith in Xavi. He said (quotes as per Mundo Deportivo):

“This is part of the sport, there are moments in which you are better and others in which you are worse. Let’s see how we’re back from the break. But I have confidence in the team and in Xavi, we will fight for everything.”

Barca will return to action on November 25 to take on Rayo Vallecano away from home. Xavi's side are third in La Liga with 30 points from 13 matches and are four points behind surprise league leaders Girona.