Saudi Arabian side preparing £194m-a-season deal for PSG superstar Lionel Messi to pit him against old rival Cristiano Ronaldo: Reports

Saudi Arabian side Al Hilal are reportedly preparing an offer to sign Lionel Messi. The club hope to reignite the rivalry with Cristiano Ronaldo and are in talks with the Argentine's father.

As per a report in MARCA, Al Hilal are ready to offer £194 million per season as wages to the former Barcelona man to lure him away from PSG. The forward will become a free agent in the summer if he does not agree to a new deal this season.

أحمد العجلان @ahmad2man رئيس أكاديمية مهد الرياضية الأستاذ عبدالله حماد @AfHammad14 وأحد المقربين من سمو #وزير_الرياضة الأمير عبدالعزيز الفيصل يلتقي والد الاسطورة ميسي والذي يعتبر وكيل أعمال ابنه داخل الأراضي السعودية .. رئيس أكاديمية مهد الرياضية الأستاذ عبدالله حماد @AfHammad14 وأحد المقربين من سمو #وزير_الرياضة الأمير عبدالعزيز الفيصل يلتقي والد الاسطورة ميسي والذي يعتبر وكيل أعمال ابنه داخل الأراضي السعودية .. https://t.co/iDK3tIFWZD

PSG have the option to extend his contract by another season. However, reports suggest their FFP issues could see them letting go of the forward. Barcelona are keen on signing him as well, while Inter Miami CF are also said to be interested.

Al Hilal coach Ramon Diaz spoke about signing Messi earlier this season and said:

"It grows all over the world; it was seen in the World Cup. Clubs can have eight foreigners; you can have the best because there are no financial problems. ... It happened with Ronaldo, and most of Al Hilal's foreigners are international. If they continue like this, they will grow. The presence of Cristiano is important to give football more expectation. They have the possibility of buying Messi, imagine the power they have."

Lionel Messi urged to join Saudi Arabian side from PSG

Lionel Messi has been told that a move to Saudi Arabia would be ideal for the footballer instead of re-joining Barcelona. Racing driver Nasser Al-Attiyah claimed that the Middle East clubs have the money to lure him away from PSG.

He said:

"It's difficult for Messi to go back to Barcelona after PSG. PSG are a rich club and they have a clear plan. What I think now is that an Arabian club will, in a few months, sign Messi. And I can tell you which one: I'm sure he'll go to Al-Hilal."

Al-Attiyah added:

"There's a lot of money here, and players are looking for a big contract. Saudi Arabia wants to host the World Cup. You've already seen in my country, the Qatar World Cup was incredible and now everyone is fighting for Arabia to win the 2030 World Cup bid. I think that they need big names in their league, so that more people come here and football improves with sights set on the World Cup."

Lionel Messi has not made a decision on his future and is waiting for the end of the season.

